Opportunistic Hood River Valley improved to 2-0 on its football season, with a 22-0 win Friday night over visiting Redmond.
The Eagles took advantage of five Redmond turnovers, including three interceptions by junior cornerback Ryles Buckley. Offensively, Hood River had second-half touchdown runs of 55 and 56 yards from quarterback Trenton Hughes. Halfback Tanner Fletcher, who was coming off a 300-yard-plus rushing performance in HRV’s season-opening win at La Salle, had the other Eagle score.
The offensive fireworks were a result of Hood River’s dominating play along the offensive and defensive fronts. Buckley’s second interception, in the third quarter, was set up by the pressure defensive lineman Rolando Flores put on Redmond quarterback Hayden Parrish.
“We’re playing downhill and playing fast and really rallying to the ball,” Eagle Coach Caleb Sperry said of his defense, which has allowed just one TD in two games. “It was an incredible defensive performance for sure.”
Buckley said, “It’s fairly easy for us because the quarterback always has to get the ball of his hands fast (because of the pressure). And, so, it’s very easy on the DBs to cover the receivers.”
Hood River’s next game is March 20 — a 1 p.m. contest at Pendleton.
(See expanded coverage, including photos, in the March 17 Columbia Gorge News.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.