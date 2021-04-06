The U.S. reported a record over the weekend, with more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours, according to Hood River County Health Department. “The country now averages more than 3 million doses daily, according to CDC data. We will continue to work with our community partners to administer vaccine to all eligible residents,” said the press release.
The health department is scheduling large clinics in the coming weeks as those qualified to receive the vaccine expands. Those in Phase 1a (all groups) or Phase 1b (Groups 1-7), a vaccine is available.
The first clinic will be on Saturday, April 10 at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road in Odell. The scheduling tool is available and will be open until the clinic is full. Visit HRCCovid19.org for information on eligibility and where to receive a vaccine.
Vaccinations are available through the Hood River County Health Department, some primary care providers, and Safeway, Wal-Mart and Walgreens pharmacies. Those without internet access should call the vaccination phone line at 541-387-6911 to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment with the Hood River County Health Department.
“Please, only make one appointment,” said the press release. “If you cannot use your appointment, please cancel it so the dose that was saved for you can be distributed to someone else. This will help us greatly to insure that no dose is wasted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.