Hood River Chief of Police Neal Holste issued a press release that a teenage male resident of Hood River was found on the Hood River-White Salmon Interstate Bridge at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28. Hood River Police responded to calls of a stopped car with no headlights on. Passersby reported the vehicle to be unoccupied when in passing.
The 18-year-old male was identified as River VanderKloot of Hood River. He was discovered laying in the middle of the bridge. He was unresponsive and the Hood River Fire Department was dispatched. A short time later he was pronounced deceased.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.