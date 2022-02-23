HOOD RIVER — City councilors are one step closer to developing property along Rand Road for the construction of 129 rental units. In an intergovernmental agreement (IGA), the Hood River Parks and Recreation District (HRPRD) has agreed to waive their System Development Charges (SDC) for the City of Hood River to help accelerate progress. To offset the costs of expanding the parks and rec facility capacities, SDC fees are charged when any new residential developments are built. SDC’s are used to pay for upgrades to the city water, sewer, storm and transportation systems.
In a letter of support, HRPRD pledged 75-100% of the SDC’s from 100 units will be invested in the on site park amenities. The full exemption will forgo an estimated $565,536 in parks and rec SDC fees, $4,384 per unit. Councilors showed their gratitude towards the HRPRD.
“This is a cooperation and action kind of thing,” said Councilor Mark Zanmiller. “It helps when different entities work together for the greater good.”
By agreeing to waive the SDC, parks and rec included specific requirements such as minimum park size and amenities available to the public. They are asking the park be at minimum half an acre and include two features from of either a playground, open field, covered picnic shelter and/or a sports court. The construction plans also include a $1 million community center where public programming will be held.
When the city selected Community Development Partners (CDP) the two entered an exclusive negotiation period to draft a Purchase Option Agreement for the development of 780 Rand Road. On Feb. 14 Kevin Liburdy, senior planner for the city, asked the city council to vote on the agreement. The agreement passed and now must shift focus to rezoning the land as an “urban high density residential zone.”
Construction could begin as early as 2023 with housing ready for move-in by 2025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.