Back-to-back state playoff seasons for the first time since 2004, and a core group of players with varsity experience, are two good reasons for optimism at Hood River Valley’s preseason football workouts.
“Just excited to build off what we did last year,” Coach Caleb Sperry said.
What a young Eagle team did a year ago was qualify for the Class 5A state playoffs in the first year of play in Special District 1 (essentially most of the Northwest Oregon Conference plus a couple of 6A teams). Hood River finished the season with a 4-6 record and lost in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Summit of Bend.
“We had a super young team that backed into the playoffs — (that) was really cool,” Sperry said. “The majority of those kids that helped us get there are back with experience. I think that will be a great asset for us going forward. And then the addition of some (junior varsity players) who are ready to be varsity players.”
Thirty-five of those players attended a team camp in July at George Fox University.
“We’ve got better depth than we’ve had in a couple of years; we’ve got better athleticism across the board,” Sperry said. “We’re faster, we’re more athletic — which lends itself to be able to compete against each other in practice.”
Leading the way is returning senior two-way interior lineman Malcolm I’aulualo. He was a first-team all-district player in 2022 on offense and defense. Also returning on the line is junior Logan Lavoie, another three-year starter up front who was an honorable mention all-district offensive lineman in 2022. The third lineman with varsity experience is junior Brycen Lauritsen.
Senior Ethan Rivera was a second team all-district pick at linebacker as a junior, and he also played valuable minutes as a sophomore during HRV’s 9-2 2021 season (when the Eagles won a state playoff game for the first time since 2004).
“He’s a great kid, an awesome leader,” Sperry said. Rivera was the Eagles’ No. 2 rusher from a season ago and is slated to carry the bulk of the ball carrying load this fall. Rivera was an honorable mention all-district running back in 2022.
Also earning honorable mention was junior quarterback Davis Parr, who went through growing pairs as HRV’s starter most of last season. Parr will be throwing to an experience group of receivers led by senior Grady Williams and sophomore Jerry Serrano. Williams started the 2022 opener at quarterback before moving to receiver; Parr earned the starting spot behind center in week two, when the Eagles beat Gorge rival The Dalles, 38-12.
“First and foremost, our depth will be a lot better,” Sperry said of the team’s outlook, particularly on defense. “We’ll be able to sub guys in and out, and we’re going to be athletic. We’re going to be able to get to the ball quicker.
“Our skill sets lend themselves to quality at each position.”
Sperry said a weakness may be the team’s youth in the secondary, which should improve with game experience. Two of the state’s top 5A quarterbacks play in Special District 1: Kallen Gutridge of Wilsonville and Kaden Hall of Forest Grove. The Eagles are scheduled to face them on successive weeks starting Sept. 22 at Forest Grove.
“If we had a weakness, because of some injuries and some other things that happened, we’re going to be young in the secondary,” Sperry said. “We’ll be athletic still.”
Hood River will compete in the East Division of Special District 1 along with Canby, Centennial and Rex Putnam. The latter school is playing a junior varsity schedule this fall.
“There’s no reason why we can’t be first on our side of the league,” Sperry said. “I believe that we should be playing for the conference title — which probably will be Wilsonville. That’s where we should be at the end of the year.”
The Wildcats won the district title in 2022 and finished runner-up to Summit in the state playoffs.
Hood River hosts Redmond in the season opener for both schools Sept. 1 at Henderson Stadium. The Panthers thumped HRV in the 2022 opener but lost all but one other game to finish 2-7. Four of those losses were by seven points or less.
