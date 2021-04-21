Judy Beckman, director of the Harmony of the Gorge Sweet Adelines Chorus, was selected as the “Heart of the Northwest” recipient for 2021 by the members of Region 13 of Sweet Adelines International, which includes women singers in Washington, Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.
The award was announced during the annual convention last weekend, which had to be a virtual event this year.
The Heart of the Northwest Award was created to honor a member who actively serves and participates in both her chorus and regional roles and activities, displays enthusiasm and commitment to promoting the Harmonize the World theme of SAI and Region 13 through her music and interpersonal skills, and willingly shares skills and knowledge with singers.
Beckman has been a Sweet Adeline most of her life, beginning at the age of 12, when her music teacher asked her and some friends if they’d like to try quartetting. That was all it took. She was hooked — and the quartet, the Tonka Tones, sang together for six years and before they each went their own way for college.
After relocating to the Pacific Northwest, in 2005, she joined Harmony of the Gorge chorus where she sang bass for several years before being asked to be the chorus’ director. In 2012, she became a certified director in the Sweet Adeline International organization. Beckman has become not only the voice, but the face of Sweet Adelines in the Gorge. She’s regularly on morning radio talk shows in the area and she represents the chorus at the various chambers of commerce meetings in our various communities. She seldom misses opportunities to share her love of barbershop harmony and the chorus wherever she goes, whether it be the bank, coffee shop, or grocery store. Beckman has also been active at the regional and international level, and she has been a faculty member at Harmony College Northwest in Tacoma.
Beckman is the “Heart of the Northwest” and doesn’t hesitate to share her talents, knowledge, time, and energy with everyone around her, and does so without regard for self-recognition.
She is on a life-long quest of learning and sharing the beauty of music with those around her.
•••
For more information on Harmony of the Gorge, visit the website www.harmonyofthegorge.com.
