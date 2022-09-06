Volleyball
9/7 - Dufur at Central Christian, 6:30 p.m.
9/8 - Hood River at Parkrose, 6 p.m.
The Dalles at Pendleton, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia JV, Grand View Christian at Horizon Christian, 4 p.m.
9/9 - Wallowa at Sherman, 4 p.m.
Joseph at South Wasco, 5 p.m.
9/10 - Columbia at Goldendale, 12:30 p.m.
Horizon, Glenwood at Condon Invite
South Wasco at St. Paul Tournament
Sherman at Griswold Tournament (Helix)
9/12- Columbia at Elma, 7 p.m.
9/13 - Hood River at Wilsonville, 6:45 p.m.
Horizon at Glenwood, 5 p.m.;
Ione at Sherman, 5 p.m.
9/14 - Lyle at South Wasco, 5 p.m.
9/15 - Hood River at Milwaukie, 6:45 p.m.
The Dalles at Crook County, 6:30 p.m.
Dufur at Lyle, 5 p.m.
Glenwood at South Wasco, 5 p.m.
Sherman at Bickleton, 5 p.m.
Football
9/8 - Dufur vs. Crane, Ridgeview High, Redmond, 6 p.m.
9/9 - The Dalles at Hood River, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Stevenson, 7 p.m.
Wallowa at Sherman, 6 p.m.
Elgin at Lyle, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
9/8 - Hood River at The Dalles, 7 p.m.
9/9 - Irrigon at Trout Lake, 4:30 p.m.
9/12 - Horizon Christian at Livingstone Academy, 5 p.m.
9/13 - Hood River at Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.
9/14 - The Dalles at Sisters, 4:30 p.m.
Trout Lake at Hood River Valley JV2
9/15 - Columbia Christian at Horizon Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
9/7 - Echo at Trout Lake, TBD
9/8 - The Dalles at Hood River, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Goldendale, 6 p.m.
9/9 - Irrigon at Trout Lake, 3 p.m.
9/10 - Trout Lake at Umatilla, 11 a.m.
9/13 - The Dalles at La Grande, 4 p.m.
Ridgeview at Hood River, 5 p.m.
Trout Lake at Echo, 4 p.m.
9/15 - Elma at Columbia, 6 p.m.
Cross Country
9/7 - Hood River at NWOC Preview, Blue Lake, Portland, 4 p.m.
9/8 - The Dalles at Bridget Nelson Invite, The Dalles Country Club, 3 p.m.
9/13 - Columbia at Trico League meet at La Center, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.