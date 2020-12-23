Yesteryears
1920 — 100 years ago
Work on the interior of the new Park St. School is now being rushed, with the object of having the building ready for pupils immediately after the Xmas (sic) holiday. Fortunately for both teachers and pupils of the old wooden building, the temperature this fall has not been as low as in even normal years, but in spite of this, there have been several days in which the temperature in some of the rooms of the old wooden building has been as low as 58 degrees during the day. — Hood River News
A carload of flour, made from wheat grown in Wasco County and milled by Wasco County mills, to be sent to help save the lives of the millions of starving children in Europe, is the latest plan proposed by Wasco Counties European Relief committee ... under this plan, ranchers who prefer may save a child’s life by contributing two sacks of wheat instead of $10. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1940 — 80 years ago
Directors of the County Unit School Board spent some event-packed hours during their regular December meeting at the county courthouse. They leaped straight into the burning problems posed by an explosive report from the State Fire Marshal’s office on County Unit grade schools. Heading the Marshal’s “firetrap” list was the handsome Barrett school, while made strong recommendations for fire hazard improvements in most other elementary units, too. But the Barrett report hit hardest and would cost the district an estimated $10,000 to correct the deficiencies noted there. — Hood River News
Investigation in regards to the alleged shortage of funds in the sheriff’s office, which recently resulted in the arrest of Guy Duvall, Wasco county deputy tax collector, on a charge of “larceny of pubic funds,” is expected to be launched here Friday, Dec. 27, when the Wasco County jury will reconvene in special session in compliance with an order signed today by Circuit Judge Fred. W. Wilson. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1960 — 60 years ago
A thief or thieves who seem to know Hood River like a book wound up their Christmas shopping with a rush this week as they cracked Mayflower Milk Co.’s Hood River safe for $164.52 early last Sunday. It was the latest in an amazing string of burglaries that have hit 21 local establishments between Oct. 31 and Dec. 21. At that, the percentage hasn’t been too high for the criminals. Police figures show the 21 jobs yielded just $718.60, plus one transistor radio, a filing box and a .22 rifle. — Hood River News
Field work on The Dalles underground water recharge project is completed and the careful, detailed job of compiling and interpreting results is underway. The first recharge test run, conducted Wednesday and Thursday at the city’s Jordan Street well, appeared to all observable results a successful stop in the desired direction. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
An addition to The Dalles Junior High School building will be needed even if school district reorganization takes the present tuition pupil load out of the school system, District 12 board members agreed last night. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1980 — 40 years ago
Soil testing at a proposed six-acre solid waste station was ordered Monday, but not before the county commissioners had heard a flood of testimony from neighbors of the site objecting to the location selected, property northwest of the Cascade-Rand Road intersection More than half a dozen persons spoke in opposition to the proposed waste transfer station. “I can’t see a garbage dump being put in that place,” said Archie Lester, a former city planning commissioner. — Hood River News
The world’s largest wind turbine has produced its first electricity, Bonneville Power Administrator Sterling Munro announced Monday night. Muro said the windmill at the Goodnoe Hills site near Goldendale was activated at 8:30 a.m. and continued in operation for 11 minutes. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
(1979) Despite the rain over the weekend, the L.L. Leighton Christmas tree farm on Cook-Underwood Road had about 100 customers Saturday. Making their annual trip for a tree are Mr. and Mrs. Paul Gilbert, Portland, and [left to right] Bryan Gilbert, Patrick Capelle and Jeff Gilbert. Mrs. Gilbert said the family has a house in Glenwood as well as relatives in the area and come here every year for the Christmas tree. According to one of the employees at the farm, trees will be on sale all the way up until Christmas. — White Salmon Enterprise
2000 — 20 years ago
It began to look a lot like Christmas everywhere you go. The foot of snow that fell all over Hood River County Friday kept street and road crews busy and caused numerous minor traffic tangles, but no serious problems. “On I-84, there were a lot of fender benders, and a few jackknifed trucks blocking traffic, but no serious accidents,” said Director of Oregon State Police Dispatch Terry O’Connell. — Hood River News
Production curtailment at Northwest Aluminum and Goldendale Aluminum beginning this week is being structured to protect employee earnings for the next nine months, as well as develop new sources to ensure more plant stability in the future. Power to aluminum pot lines at Northwest was shut down Sunday. — The Dalles Chronicle
The search for the next superintendent of the White Salmon Valley School District is over, and the school board didn’t have to look far for the person it wanted for the job. Board members found him occupying the superintendent’s office in the Park Center — the same place he’s been since June, shortly after longtime Superintendent Rich Carter departed for a new job in Walla Walla.“This is my first winter as superintendent, so it’s a part of the job I hadn’t had the opportunity to experience first-hand,” said Dale Palmer of a bus route inspection. “I’m finding everything about this job is new and challenging, but I’m totally enjoying it.” — White Salmon Enterprise
Archive extra
Gary Woodworth, pictured as a young boy above, wrote that the Dec. 9 history section photograph shows him and his dad, John Lee Woodworth, aka “Cap” Woodworth.
“I believe this picture was taken at the time of his retirement from the US Coast Guard, in 1948. He had spent 28 years in service to our country.”
“Cap” was born in Waverly Kansas in 1899. The family moved to Oregon sometime in the next few years, by wagon train. They ended up on the Oregon coast near Florence, Ore. They had a homestead about 10 miles north of town. He grew up in that area and joined the USCG at Florence when he was 20, in the life saving service. He worked his way up the ranks and became the commander of Cape Disappointment at Ilwaco, Wash., where his son Gary Woodworth was born in 1939.
“WWII had not started yet, but they sent my dad to Tacoma, Wash., to supervise the building of a ‘64 buoy tender. That was completed in 1940 and they sent him to The Dalles to setup a Coast Guard station there. It was located on the old Port Dock, which was about a 100 yards down river from the existing yacht club. His mission was to chart the Columbia River from The Dalles to Pasco, Wash., because the government had a bombing range at Boardman, Ore., and they needed to get aviation fuel up the river. At that time the only dams on the river were Bonneville and Grand Coulee, so the river was wild. There was a short canal from Big Eddy, where The Dalles Dam is located, to Celilo Falls and above that, unmarked river.”
