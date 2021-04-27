Wyden to hold Wasco County online town hall May 2
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has scheduled a live online town hall hosted by People’s Town Hall for residents of Wasco County at 3:30 p.m. May 2. To watch, visit www.facebook.com/events/213222103510475.
Wyden will also host town halls in Morrow, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties.
Wyden has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large open-to-all public meeting poses no unusual health risk for Oregonians. After the pandemic in March 2020 required Wyden’s town halls to go virtual, he has continued to hold regional and county virtual town halls.
National Scenic Area discussed May 3
Hood River — The Hood River Board of Commissioners plan to discuss May 3 the pros and cons of adopting revisions to a management plan for the federal Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The Columbia River Gorge Commission, which oversees the federally designated area, adopted the changes in as required in the National Scenic Area Act.
March 16 the Gorge Commission sent a letter to the Hood River Board, requesting it incorporated the plan’s changes into its zoning ordinances, giving the county 60 days to respond.
Hood River County for the past three years has included National Scenic Area provisions in its Zoning Ordinances and receives technical assistance funding to staff its activities. County staff recommend continuing Hood River County’s support of the provisions, which will maintain its ability recommend changes to the plan.
Current revisions to the plan include added protection for streams and wetlands and sets new guidelines for farm stands, wineries, short-term rentals, recreation developments and dwellings, among others.
If Hood River County adopts the revisions, it has 270 days to incorporate the changes into its Zoning Ordinance.
Specific changes are listed in the May 3 Hood River Board of Commissioners packet.
Columbia Basin Care Foundation accepting scholarship applications thru May 15
The Dalles — To grow and develop the medical community, the Columbia Basin Care Foundation is offering scholarships to local students pursuing careers in healthcare. Applications are due by May 15.
The $2,500 scholarships support health-related studies in a variety of areas, such as nursing, food and nutrition, public health, social services, and more.
Scholarships are awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge, and Employees of Columbia Basin Care.
Gorge residents
The $2,500 scholarship encourages and supports individuals pursuing careers in healthcare fields. Applicants must live within the immediate Columbia Gorge region (Wasco, Hood River and Klickitat counties). Funds may be used for studies at any college, university, or trade school.
Employees
The $2,500 scholarship encourages and supports employees working to further their education in order to better perform in their current position or to secure increased responsibility and advancement within the company. All employees are eligible to apply. Funds may be used for studies at any college, university, or trade school.
To apply
Scholarship applications are available on the Columbia Basin Care website, www.colbasin.com/foundation.
Completed applications must be received by May 15. Mail to Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, OR 97058, or email to DrewM@ColBasin.com. Awards will be announced in July 2021.
