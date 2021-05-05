Hood River County School District’s bus drivers — around 24 of them, not counting the two mechanics who also drive when needed — lost a lot of work in the past year.
With school buildings closed, kids didn’t need to be picked up or dropped off. Drivers picked up hours delivering lunches, painting, weeding and cleaning, interim Transportation Supervisor Ed Drew said.
They appreciated the district’s efforts to find work for them to do, driver Jennifer Springer said, but they were ready to get back on the road.
“I’m done pulling weeds and painting, I just want to drive, drive, drive,” Springer said.
With buildings back open and buses back to normal capacity, the drivers once again “start the kids’ day off right with a smile and good morning,” Drew said.
Drivers cycle through the lounge in the bus barn each morning, grabbing yogurt, fruit or coffee and chatting about kids on their routes, family at home and spring turkey hunts — Drew filled his tag last week.
They check their brakes, lights, tires and engine fluids and hit the road. The earliest route’s driver leaves the lot just after sunrise.
When the weather gets tough, Custodial Supervisor Todd Rainwater gets out on the road early — often by 3 a.m. — to help the district make a decision on delaying or canceling school for the day.
Drew said drivers’ professionalism has shown through in their ability to follow “COVID protocols” with their backs to students while keeping their concentration on the road.
Rick Meyers’ niece Debbie Meyers recommended he join her driving for the district after an on-the-job injury ended his career driving for construction companies.
School bus driving offered Rick a change of pace from the solitude of construction driving, he said. He likes talking to students, especially in the morning when they’re “mellow.”
“They’re pretty riled up when they get out of school for the day,” he said.
“I think they feed them sugar before they get on the bus or something,” Debbie said.
Secretary Laurie Hicks has filled in driving. “They put me where they need me,” she said. “Things can get chaotic” when drivers call in sick or miss a day for other reasons. The district is hiring drivers and Hicks said the team needs the help.
She said driving for the district is a good way to get a commercial driver’s license with paid training and drive time.
Ish Quintanilla took a job with the district planning on getting his CDL and “trying it for a month or two.” Twenty-four years later, he’s the district’s CDL certifier.
“I’ve been here long enough I’m driving kids of the kids,” Quintanilla said.
Drew previously taught and coached in the district and came out of nine years of retirement to take the interim supervisor job, expecting to help out for a few weeks as the district sought a replacement for former Supervisor Don Benefield. The job is still posted on the district’s website, along with the posting for drivers.
The district has had to combine some routes due to a lack of drivers this year, Drew said.
Springer said, as a driver, “You get to grow up with the kids on your route.” Switching routes, and by extension switching students, makes the job tougher, she said.
