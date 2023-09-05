Hood River Valley finished third in the Class 5A-6A boys varsity race Sept. 2 at the annual Ultimook cross country meet near Tillamook.
The Eagles scored 161 team points, trailing winner South Albany (146) and runner-up Cleveland of Portland (147) in the 24-team race.
Hood River was led by junior Logan King, who finished fourth overall in 17 minutes, 6 seconds over the 5,000-meter course at Hydrangea Ranch. Teammates Kai Wagner (13th, 17:47), Sam Knoll (15th, 17:51), Victor Coffman (30th, 18:32), and James Donnelly (104, 20:25) completed the Eagle team score.
The top finisher for the HRV girls was Sadie Baumann, who was 64th in 24:08 in the 5A-6A varsity race. The Eagle girls did not field a complete varsity team. Charlotte Fuller was 71st in 24:18 for HRV.
The Dalles competed in the 1A-2A-3A-4A competition level, finishing fifth in the varsity boys race among 35 teams. The Riverhawks were led by Tyson Long, who was 36th in 19:26. The Dalles also had scoring (top 5 on the team) finishes from: Gabriel Castillo Quintana (48th, 19:51); Trey Hodges (50th, 19:53); Noah Preston (54th, 20:02); and Sawyer Dray (57th, 20:04).
The Riverhawk girls were sixth in the 1A-4A competition and led by junior Alaina Cassidy’s 15th place finish. Casady covered the 5,000-meter course in 22:01. Teammates Nayeli Vergara (34th, 22:55), Ruby Jaimes Mora (48th, 23:46), Abigail Pope (70th, 24:48), and Laura Black (87th, 25:41) completed the scoring for Coach Jill Bell’s varsity team.
