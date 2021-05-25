Thursday mornings in May from 9 a.m. to noon, business owners can pick up free business Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and residents can get free Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccines at Hood River County’s COVID Vaccine Clinics, held at Hood River County Health Department, 1109 June St., Hood River. Vaccines are available for all, age 18 and over.
Three palettes of three-ply (non-medical) masks and lemon sanitizer spray cans will be given out by Hood River County Emergency Management staff and volunteers to local businesses 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays, while supplies last.
For business PPE Thursday mornings, bring a business card to drop off while visiting the PPE drive by / walk up tent. Head east on June Street from 12th to the Health Department building and look for the outdoor tent.
Businesses in Cascade Locks and Parkdale can access free business PPE at the local fire stations.
Businesses in the middle or upper Hood River Valley may also be able to receive business PPE delivered by emailing County Emergency Management at Barbara.ayers@co.hood-river.or.us.
This is the sixth free business PPE distribution organized by Hood River County Sheriff’s Emergency Management, with a goal of stocking up local businesses before Memorial Day. This round of PPE was provided by Business Oregon.
The Business PPE distribution is an add-on service in support of Hood River Health Department’s free COVID vaccine clinics.
For more information, visit www.GetReadyGorge.com or hrccovid19.org.
