HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County Board of Commissioners is considering an ordinance to establish a parking permit program for Post Canyon. If adopted, designated fee parking zones on county forest land would be identified with the goal of managing recreational use in the county’s tree farm, according to a press release from the county.
A public hearing on the proposed resolution is scheduled for the Oct. 18 meeting of the Hood River County Board of Directors.
Fee parking zones would be added to properties in county forestlands near popular recreation areas including Post Flats, Seven Streams, Family Man, Binns Hill, Kingsley Reservoir and Pinemont.
Zones would be clearly established by signs and information. Revenue from the program would be dedicated to support the County Tree Farm recreational use and maintenance of the trail system.
Annual or daily parking permits would be purchased for $30 or $5 respectively, valid for all county fee parking zones between dawn and dusk. It is expected that permits would be available for purchase online as well as with one or two vendors in town. A kiosk to purchase daily permits may also be considered.
Permits would be required year-round for all hours that the zones are open for all licensed vehicles, including motorcycles or motorbikes.
Parking validation numbers or permits would need to be clearly displayed through vehicle windshields or on vehicles without windshields.
Failure to comply with parking fees would be subject to warning or citation. The County would operate, manage and provide oversite of the program, including investigating observed or reported violations, issuing warnings or citations and general enforcement of the program.
Daily and annual fees will be established within the county fee schedule, which is reviewed as necessary by the Board of Commissioners.
A fee parking program has been discussed by the county with input from recreational trail and forest advisory committees over the past year. A first reading of the ordinance occurred at the Sept. 20 board of commissioners meeting.
A second reading and public hearing will occur at the Oct. 18 meeting which begins at 6 p.m. A decision is expected to be made by the board this fall and the program could begin in spring of 2022.
For more information, visit hoodrivercounty.gov.
