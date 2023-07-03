HOOD RIVER — On June 29, Farmers Conservation Alliance (FCA), a nonprofit dedicated to modernizing irrigation infrastructure in the American West, announced a $200,000 grant from Google to support its work. Last year, Google supported FCA with a $120,000 grant that helped create a data management platform, enabling the organization to better communicate water savings, and efficiencies in real time. Now, the platform is complete, and this additional funding will help FCA organize data that help farmers and other end users meet their goals.
“The reality of ongoing drought conditions is helping drive investment in water infrastructure, and sharing project successes and valuable data will be key to making sure those investments deliver the right solutions and relief to communities across the West,” said Julie Davies O’Shea, FCA executive director.
