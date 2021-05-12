Despite pandemic challenges, many of Hood River’s waterfront activities and river sports are resuming this summer, and in some cases, expanding. For example, the Port of Hood River Board of Commissioners last month approved a use agreement with a new sailboat charter company that will begin operations from the North Jetty Cruise Ship dock beginning in May and continuing through October.
Gorge Sail Ventures is owned by Joe Thomas and family, current residents of the marina. The board’s approval allows clients to board the Northern Exposure for day sailing charters.
There’s plenty on tap for residents and visitors, according to a recent county preview. Although most events begin in June, some are already underway. Visitors will find many of the permanent restrooms closed due COVID concerns, but the Port has contracted for port-a potties until restroom cleaning services are available.
Following is a list of Hood River waterfront activities to join or watch during the 2021 season:
- Through June 1 — Sailing team, Marina South Basin dock, gorgesailingteam.org
- Through June 7 — Hood River Lacrosse, Marina Green
- Sundays through June 13 — Soccer camps for kids, Marina Green
- July 1 through Aug. 30 — Junior Sailing Program, Marina South Basin dock
- July 12-17 — Downwind Paddle Champs, Stevenson and Home Valley, www.gorgedownwindchamps.com
- July 24 — Hood to Coast, Marina Green, hoodtocoast.com
- Aug. 13-15 — Gorge Paddle Challenge, Waterfront Park, www.facebook.com/PaddleChallenge
- Aug. 28-29 – Kiteboard for Cancer (KB4C) amateur event, Event Site, kiteboarding4cancer.org
- Sept. 7-11 — Wind and water sports exposition (AWSI), Event Site, windkitesup.org
- Sundays, TBA — Columbia Gorge Windsurfing Association (CGWA) Swaps, Lot 1, cgw2.org
- Oct. 24 — Gorge Marathon, Event Site, columbiagorgemarathon.com
