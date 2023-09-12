Hood River Valley dominated the line of scrimmage against a smaller, younger The Dalles High football team Sept. 8, as the Eagles won the Gorge rivalry match-up, 35-18, at Wahtonka Field.
Senior Ethan Rivera scored three times, as he and teammate Bam Layna took advantage of HRV’s strength along the interior line. Both runners finished with more than 100 yards rushing.
The Class 4A Riverhawks scored on their opening possession on senior Jacob Berkovich’s 28-yard run. Hood River responded with Davis Parr’s two, first half TD passes and the Class 5A Eagles didn’t trail again in the contest. Parr found Grady Williams on a 30-yard strike and then connected with Bam Layna from three yards away. Berkovich delighted the home crowd with a 75-yard TD to pull the Riverhawks within 13-12.
Rivera closed the first half scoring with a 3-yard run and subsequent conversion run giving HRV a 21-12 halftime lead.
Senior Anthony Jara scored the final touchdown for The Dalles when he returned the second-half kickoff 95 yards. Rivera added his other two touchdowns in the second half as HRV, led by its linemen, put together two long scoring drives.
The Dalles head coach Marc Schilling said his program is fielding a young team this season and he just wants to see consistent improvement.
“It’s just another game that gives us opportunity and experience,” Schilling said. “I’m starting nine sophomores on the squad right now. And they’re just getting their reps. All it does is just give us something to build on for next week.”
Hood River head coach Caleb Sperry said the win gives his squad something to build on in the coming weeks.
“I think gives little positivity going forward,” Sperry said. “It was nice to be physical at the end and get after them.”
Hood River (1-1) plays at Scappoose (2-0) on Sept. 16; The Dalles (1-1) hosts Goldendale that same night.
