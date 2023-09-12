The Dalles High Riverhawks and the visiting Hood River Valley High Eagles played to a 3-3 tie Sept. 7 in an exciting Gorge rivalry non-league girls soccer game.

It appeared early in the contest that the Eagles (0-1-1) would get their first win. Hood River capitalized on a Julia Rowan corner kick which Lucy Dierker booted into the net in the sixth minute to give the Eagles an early 1-0 advantage. Rowan, the Eagles’ leading scorer last year with 10 goals, scored three minutes later on an unassisted shot to put HRV up 2-0.