The Dalles High Riverhawks and the visiting Hood River Valley High Eagles played to a 3-3 tie Sept. 7 in an exciting Gorge rivalry non-league girls soccer game.
It appeared early in the contest that the Eagles (0-1-1) would get their first win. Hood River capitalized on a Julia Rowan corner kick which Lucy Dierker booted into the net in the sixth minute to give the Eagles an early 1-0 advantage. Rowan, the Eagles’ leading scorer last year with 10 goals, scored three minutes later on an unassisted shot to put HRV up 2-0.
“We definitely started off with a lot of momentum and then I think we just started feeling a little too overconfident in the first half,” Lopez Agiurre said.
The Riverhawks (0-0-2), guided by 10th-year Coach Colby Tonn, fought back by scoring twice in the final two minutes of the opening half. Freshman midfielder Lilly Gonzalez fired in a shot from 13-yards off an assist from twin sister, Ariana, in the 38th minute. Senior midfielder Lilly Gabel then scored a goal one minute later, knotting the match, 2-2.
“The way they (Eagles) scored the first two goals was unfortunate because it was due to mistakes that we made, which was kind of frustrating,” Tonn said. “It was early in the game and so there was a lot of time left. We could’ve either felt sorry for ourselves and just quit and it could’ve been worse, or they could’ve fought back, which is what we did. I thought this was a fair result.”
The Riverhawks comeback continued their momentum early in the second half. Senior forward Amyrah Hill — the Riverhawks’ leading scorer last year with 22 goals — booted a ball past Hood River sophomore goalkeeper Valeria Miramontes, putting The Dalles up, 3-2, two minutes after intermission.
“I felt like I just needed to help lead our offensive attack a little better and press forward aggressively,” Hill said, who scored two goals in the Riverhawks’ first two games. “The tie is a little bit frustrating.”
Hill said her team, much different than a season ago, is capable of getting back to the state playoffs again this year. The Riverhawks reached the 2022 playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The Riverhawks opened the season with 2-2 tie in a non-league game against the Newport High Cubs (0-1-1) Aug. 31. Hill and Ariana Gonzalez each scored goals for the Riverhawks.
Against Hood River, The Dalles remained on top for 15 minutes in the second half at the Wahtonka campus field. The action was fast and furious with goalkeepers Miramontes and the Riverhawks’ Yadhira Cruz-Torres making diving saves.
Rowan scored her second goal of the game when she fired in the equalizer from 11 yards in the 58th minute.
“Ties are kind of weird, especially in a big rivalry game like this,” Lopez Agiurre said. “I’m super proud of the girls because they all played their hearts out. We didn’t go home with a win, but we also didn’t go home with a loss.”
“We’re definitely not disappointed with the tie, but we were expecting to win,” Rowan said.
