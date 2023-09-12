Hood River Valley’s boys soccer team’s progression toward the start of league play in less than two weeks has the Eagle players steadily adjusting to a new system under first-year Coach Alvaro Lara.
So far so good, as HRV rebounded from its season-opening loss last month at Gresham with a Sept. 7 non-league home win over Gorge rival The Dalles, 3-2.
Lara, who has coached club soccer in the Gorge and Portland for the past eight years, said HRV’s experienced team is learning a new system of play heading into its second season in the Northwest Oregon Conference. “HRV is now in the perfect conference to elevate our game; playing against great teams and coaches is only going to make this program better,” he said.
The Eagles have a roster with a lot of varsity experience, starting with returning goalkeeper Eric Leon. Returning defenders Omar Mozqueda, Oscar Moline, Cesar Guardado, and Carlos Linares collectively are strong, fast, and aggressive. “Together, they will give their teammates peace of mind knowing they have them covered in the back,” Lara said.
In the midfield, Lara said co-captain Oscar Avalos “has great focus and skill and brings his game awareness that allows our midfield to set the tempo.
“Julian Lara brings his soccer IQ and ability to find the open man or net in the final third. Felipe (Andro) Mendez has a relentless work ethic on and off the ball that will give his opponents a struggle to keep up.”
Julian Lara gave HRV a 2-0 lead with his goal last week against The Dalles.
Returning strikers Eamon Anslinger, Edgar Lachino, the third co-captain, and Aran Garcia are quick and skilled and bring different looks to opponents.
Garcia opened HRV’s scoring last week against The Dalles in the opening minutes. His left-footed corner kick from the right side curled into the net after it appeared to be misjudged by the Riverhawk defense.
Newcomers included backup keeper Emmy Galindo; defenders Alexis Juarez and David Baeza; midfielders Huli Ortiz and Seb Clarkson; and strikers Eric Cruz and frosh Santi Flores.
Looking ahead, Lara said: “Fans can expect to see a group of young men go out there and execute what they’ve been working on throughout the season with our new system of play.”
The Eagles have three non-league games remaining before starting NWOC matches Sept. 26 against visiting Canby.
