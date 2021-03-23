The Dufur Rangers participated in the High School Heroes Preseason Invite, playing the game Echo Arena on virtual reality system.
For most athletes, the long-awaited return to sports has been some time coming. But for a select few that have used the pandemic to their advantage, their activities continue to thrive.
In the era of the pandemic, playing sports with teammates or friends has been a bit of a challenge. The world of e-Sports however has figured out a way to continue competing while being socially distance.
A few weeks ago, the Dufur Rangers e-Sports team, consisting of Will Ferres, August Harvey, and Bryce Tierney, competed in the High School Heroes Preseason Invite, playing the game Echo Arena.
For those unfamiliar, Echo Arena is not played on a computer or television but is on a virtual reality system. Virtual reality, VR for short, is the latest craze in the gaming universe as it gives players the feeling like they are in the game with their teammates and competitors. Unlike playing a character on a screen from a third person perspective, the VR goggles give the athletes a 3D view of the arena and a sense that they are actually part of the action.
In Echo Arena, there are two teams three, and the object is to score as many times as you can by going after the “disk” and throwing it into the opposing team’s goal. While the game may seem simple on its surface the intricacies of VR make it much more complex.
“Astronaut aggressive ultimate frisbee,” said Bryce Tierney in a description of how the game play feels to him.
Bryce and teammate Will have only been playing the game for about a month, while August is the most experienced of the bunch having had his VR for longer than the other two.
“It takes about 2-3 weeks of practice to get a handle on the movements within the game,” said Bryce.
He said it is not like playing with a normal controller due to the interactive nature of the game.
“Playing a VR is much more complicated because it uses your whole body and not just your hands,” he said.
The VR system incorporates the use of body movement to give the athletes a sense of being apart of the game. Players can use obstacles around the arena to propel themselves forward, they can attack opponents in order to steal the disk, and they can use teammates as launch pad to get places in a quicker manner.
Does Bryce and his team had a strategy within the game? “If we have the lead we’ll spread out and try to stay organized. But if we are losing, then we’ll just wing and it see what happens,” he said.
The Rangers ended up taking fourth place in the tournament and were the only team from Oregon or Washington competing.
“I’m proud of my team as we weren’t expecting to do very well,” Bryce said. “But it was a lot of fun and a great experience to compete against some of the best high school teams in the country.”
The team looks forward to upcoming season as they continue to perfect their skills with each practice session. While future competition dates have yet to be announced, continue to follow the Dufur Rangers e-Sports team for more information as the year progresses.
