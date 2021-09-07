HOOD RIVER — Now in its 74th year, the annual CROP Hunger Walks are going virtual to keep everyone safe and healthy during the pandemic. Walk alone, with immediate family or in small groups, keeping a safe distance apart.
“The work of CWS and our local hunger agencies continue — and with the possibility of a global famine on the horizon raising money for vulnerable people is more needed than ever,” said Hood River CROP Hunger Walk Organizers Kathy Holmson and Leslie Hidle in a press release.
Columbia Gorge CROP Hunger Walk will take place Saturday, Sept. 18. For information and ideas for doing your own virtual walk, visit resources.crophungerwalk.org/virtual-walks. Those needing CROP Walk materials to help spread the word can call 541-386-2608 (leave a message) or email hrvcchurch@gmail.com.
Donations may be made online at events.crophungerwalk.org/2021, or mail a donation by check made out to CWS CROP Walk, c/o Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, OR 97031.
“We’ve already received a generous donation in the mail,” said Holmson and Hidle. “We hope you and members of your congregation will want to join CROP in raising funds to fight hunger globally and locally. Local organizations that share a portion of what we raise (25%) are FISH Food Bank and WGAP Food Bank.”
