Hood River County Commissioners on June 21 approved its $70.6 million budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, including $28.2 million in unappropriated funds. Unappropriated funds are carried over from the previous year.
In addition to wage increases for the county’s sheriff, the justice of the peace, and themselves, commissioners approved the budget that also includes a 3 percent increase for non-represented employees over the next year. Union and other represented employees’ wages are also included in the budget, but the amounts are still under negotiation.
The commissioners also approved several other 2021-22 budgets in its jurisdiction including the 911 Communications District, $5 million including $2.8 million in unappropriated funds; the Windmaster Urban Renewal District, $764,828, and the Windmaster Sewer District Budget, $9,060.
Commissioners also approved changes to Hood River County’s zoning ordinance regarding land-use permit timelines and extensions. The changes increase the approval period for land use permits outside of farm and forest zones from two to four years, limit extensions except under extraordinary circumstances, and begin the approval timeline after appeals have been settled.
The rules were due in part to the length of recent projects, including the DeeTour Hotel and concert venue at the former Dee mill. As a result of appeals to the project, permits were extended five times over eight years. The local developers, Apollo Land Holding, LLC, have since withdrawn plans and are selling the property.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.