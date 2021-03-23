THE DALLES— The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum is now open daily.
The museum returned to regular hours of operation — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week — March 20. The Rooted Café will be open through March 28 to serve families visiting during the Oregon school spring break. Hours are from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and they will be serving espresso drinks and pastries.
The center’s Raptor Education Program will be holding raptor presentations at 1 p.m. every day of Oregon schools’ spring break week and will return to Thursdays through Sundays after March 28. Schedules can vary, call ahead to confirm raptor presentations before traveling.
With a year of state guidelines and regulations keeping museums closed intermittently, the staff is optimistic about 2021’s summer season. “We’re excited to get back to serving our community and its visitors seven days a week,” said Carolyn Purcell, executive director. “Our staff is proud to have provided the safest and most enjoyable museum experience possible over the last several weeks. Now we’re working on new exhibits and events to kick off the summer.”
About CGDC
Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum is the official interpretive center for the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area, open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and feature hands-on, multimedia exhibits that illuminate the cultural and natural history of the Gorge, including Ice Age geology, Native American culture, Lewis and Clark, the Oregon Trail, trade, transportation, renewable energy, ecology and more. The museum is wheel-chair accessible, and family friendly, with a Kids Explorer room. Adult admission is $9, seniors $7, kids 6 to 16 are $5, and children 5 and under free.
