HOOD RIVER — On Wednesday, June 30, just after 2 p.m. the Hood River County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a child missing in the water on the Columbia River at Nichols Boat Basin in Hood River. A 10-year-old girl from Portland fell out of an inflatable raft that she was riding in with another family acquaintance. She was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time.
A search was conducted by the sheriff's office with assistance from the Columbia River Intertribal Fisheries Enforcement, Oregon State Police, Hood River Police Department, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, Local Fire and EMS crews and the Skamania County Sheriff's Office. The child's body was recovered at approximately 5:15 p.m. in about 10 feet of water by the Skamania County Dive Team.
The Sheriff's Office reminds people recreating in waterways to please be vigilant about safety this summer and use personal floatation devices. Incidents of this nature happen extremely fast and from seemingly safe waterways.
