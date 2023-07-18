THE DALLES — Crestline Construction will be conducting a blast for the installation of a lift station on the corner of River Road and the entrance to Hydro beginning July 19 and ending July 21.
“Multiple shots will be required to safely accomplish this section of work,” said a Crestline press release. “Access to your business or residence will briefly be affected before, during and after to allow for the blast zone to be cleared. General notice to the affected residents will be given 48 hours in advance. If your business is within a 300 feet radius surrounding the blast zone, we will also inform you if an evacuation is required.”
