Gardening education and advice is needed now more than ever. The OSU Extension Master Gardener program is training new community educators in 2022, who will help provide advice and support for Oregon’s growing community of gardeners. Due to the COVID pandemic, training new Master Gardeners was put on hold for 2021 — but that doesn’t mean that Master Gardeners took a year off. The program is updated and redesigned, making it accessible to more Oregonians and more reflective of community needs for training a new cohort of gardening education volunteers.
Master Gardener volunteer training is conducted by local county OSU Extension offices, with support and guidance by the statewide office. Master Gardener trainees will be able to access online classes and participate in local, in-person workshops. More flexible options for meeting volunteer service requirements are also available in 2022.
In Hood River County, the Central Gorge Master Gardener Program extends to both sides of the river, including Skamania and Klickitat counties. This local training series will include a combination of in-person and online classes in Botany, Entomology, Soils, Pest Management, and more. Classes will also be offered on more specialized topics such as Lawns, Greenhouse Management, Home Orchards, and Berries and Grapes.
Classes will run February through April, with additional learning opportunities throughout the spring.
The initial training costs $150 and includes an extensive Sustainable Gardening Handbook. To apply, please contact Megan Wickersham, megan.wickersham@oregonstate.edu, 541-386-3343. Scholarships are available.
If you’d like to join the Master Gardener program, but cost is an issue, ask for a scholarship application.
