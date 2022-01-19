breaking
Armed stand-off near Lone Pine Motel in Hood River
- Columbia Gorge News
-
- Updated
HOOD RIVER — According to eyewitnesses, an armed standoff is underway at Lone Pine Motel, located at 2429 Cascade Ave., Hood River. Witnesses say the standoff began around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, and as of 4:47 p.m., it was reported to still be in progress. A SWAT team is on the scene.
Recommended for you
- SENIOR ENGINEERING TECHNICIAN Public
- City of White Salmon
- SKAMANIA COUNTY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT
- IT SYSTEMS ADMINISTRATOR Information
- MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN NORCOR
- Special Education Paraeducators in Washington Gorge
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
- Now Hiring Two Special Education Nurses (LPN or RN)
- CLERICAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT III
- HOOD RIVER COUNTY IS
Headlines straight to your inbox!
News and Info from our Community Partners
Information from the News and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Most Popular
Articles
- Hood River photographer wins Red Bull contest for picture of rock climber
- Mt. Hood Railroad sold to local investment group
- In-person learning at risk in Hood River County
- Wylde captures two world championships, aims for Olympics
- Byers crowned ‘Dancing With The Gorge Stars’ champion
- Port promotes Scholl, Mann to directorships, recruitment for new CFO underway
- Hood River Lions Club seeks new members to help with new, ongoing community projects
- Rand Road Property slated for purchase
- Kegler's Corner: Mid-season highlights
- Hood River New School teams advance to state robotics championships
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Latest News
- Armed stand-off near Lone Pine Motel in Hood River
- Amy Schlappi appointed CAT executive director
- Rand Road Property slated for purchase
- Mt. Hood Railroad sold to local investment group
- Byers crowned ‘Dancing With The Gorge Stars’ champion
- Hood River New School teams advance to state robotics championships
- Riverhawks lose IMC opener; overall record at 6-6
- Eagles top Crook County; The Dalles is next
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.