The Hood River Wrestling Club resumed workouts in November and is seeking boys and girls grades K-8 who are interested in learning the sport of wrestling.
No experience is required. Practices are 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays until Feb. 3, 2022.
The goals of the club include are: to have fun; learn basic technique; encourage exercise; model sportsmanship on and off the mat; foster community; and prepare student-athletes for middle school and high school wrestling.
For more information, visit Hood River Wrestling Club’s Facebook page.
