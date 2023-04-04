Coach Madelynn Vallejo is a throwback of sorts, as her Hood River Valley softball players are finding out early in this 2023 season.
The first-year coach is getting her players to embrace small ball, putting pressure on opponents – more specifically catchers - with liberal use of base stealing and sacrifice bunts.
The Eagles stole four bases in a one-run loss last week at the Nelson High tournament and swiped seven (first to second) in a 24-3 win later that same day at the tourney over Ida B. Wells High. That was HRV’s first victory this season.
“I think at this point we’re just catching people by surprise,” Vallejo said. “I really like to small ball; I really like bunting and I like to do it during unconventional times.
“I think for the most part we’re just catching people by surprise and our kids are executing when we need them to. I was a slapper, so all I know is small ball.”
Hailey Stuben, Kaylyn Stanphill, Sarah Mason, and Sarah Routson each stole a base in HRV’s first game at Nelson, an 11-10 loss in eight innings to Portland’s Franklin High (4-3). “We should have won that game,” Vallejo lamented.
Franklin scored the game winner in the bottom of eighth inning on a two-run, inside-the-part home run. Vallejo said: “They had just finally seen our pitcher enough times” to get their timing down.
Stuben and starting pitcher Grace Rowan both had two doubles to lead the HRV offense, and freshman Kenadie Lucas added a triple. Lucas came on in relief of starter Rowan and threw the final three innings for HRV (1-4 as of Sunday). Rowan, a sophomore, held Franklin scoreless through four innings, enabling HRV to take a 5-0 lead.
Later that day, HRV trounced Ida B. Wells (1-5), as six Eagle players had their first high school hits of the season. “And we had an in-the-park home run and an over-the-fence home run,” Vallejo said. Bryanna Flores Alvarez legged out the inside-the-park round-tripper to right field, and Rowan hit her homer over the left-field fence. Rachel Mason added a double and triple for the winners; Flores Alvarez added a double to her home run in the box score.
Right-hander Lucas pitched all four innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11. She was the beneficiary of HRV’s seven stolen bases, as well as the two homers.
“It’s almost hard to be a power hitter on our team” Vallejo said. “Abigail Kahler, our catcher, has had a sac bunt this year and Grace Rowan, who has hit triples and home runs, also has had bunting signals given to her this year. We’re a little greedy out here.”
The Eagles have had two players caught stealing this season.
Hood River’s third game at the Nelson High tourney, a 7-3 loss to Gresham’s Centennial High (5-1), also was a winnable one, Vallejo said. The Eagles led 3-0 through four innings when the weather got the best of starter Rowan, the coach said.
“We had a really tough go with the rain and our pitcher controlling their strike zone,” Vallejo said of Rowan, who struck out 16, allowed seven hits but issued 10 walks in going the distance in the seven-inning game.
“Grace throws really hard, so a lot of times it’s really hard for umpires to determine what they think it’s going to be vs. where (the catcher) actually catches the ball,” Vallejo said.
Rowan led Hood River offensively with a triple and Lucas added another three-bagger. Hood River also scored two runs off a sacrifice bunt from Bryanna Flores Alvarez.
Hood River plays at Gorge rival The Dalles on Friday. “It is still considered a high rivalry game,” Vallejo said. “It should be a pretty good one. I think what it’s going to come down to is their (pitcher) Kennedy Abbas and our (pitchers) Kenadie and Grace. It should be a good one to watch.”
