Heidi Parr
1) Why did you decide to run for a position on the Hood River County school board?
I decided to run for school board because, as a working mom with two middle school boys who are active in sports, I have a vested interest in helping Hood River schools be the best places for our kids. I want to give back to the community I live in and this opening on the school board was perfect timing for me professionally and personally. I am also a union member and feel I can bridge the gap between the hardworking school employees and our hardworking parents. And, it goes without saying, these are unprecedented times and I want to see our kids lives getting back to normal as quickly and safely as possible.
2) What is your background/profession, and where do you live?
I live in Hood River and have been here for 26 years. I grew up in the public schools in Vancouver, Wash. I attended Washington State University where I received a BA in Public Relations. I am a Fire Captain with the Vancouver Fire Department and was a paramedic for 22 years. I am active in our community and have been volunteering in my kids classrooms for the last 9 years. I am a member of Alpha Gamma, which is a philanthropic organization that serves our community through volunteer work, fund raising and an annual blood drive.
3) What will your top priorities be if voters select you to serve on the board?
My Priorities if selected to serve on the board would focus on creating more transparency so parents are informed about how decisions are being made and how they will impact their families. Many parents across the district feel like they have lost their voice. I want to help create an atmosphere for all voices to be heard and valued.
4) What changes do you think the district needs to make?
As a firefighter responding to 911 calls, I have seen firsthand how closed schools and quarantines during the pandemic have trapped vulnerable kids in horrible conditions. The district should refocus on core curriculum and getting our kids safely back into full-time school and sports as quickly as possible. I believe the district needs to rally to support ALL students and commit to helping each learner reach their potential. Excellence for every kid, every day.
