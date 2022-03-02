The Dalles Art Center presents a Writer’s Talk every third Thursday at 7 p.m. On March 17, author Joe Wilkins will be the guest writer. Following Wilkins workshop and reading, there will be an open mic session.
Wilkins is the author of a novel, “Fall Back Down When I Die,” praised as “remarkable and unforgettable” in a starred review at Booklist, was a finalist for the First Novel Award from the Center for Fiction and the Pacific Northwest Book Award, and won the High Plains Book Award.
Wilkins is also the author of a memoir, “The Mountain and the Fathers,” and four collections of poetry, including “Thieve” and “When We Were Birds,” winner of the Oregon Book Award. Wilkins directs the creative writing program at Linfield University and is a member of the low-residency MFA faculty at Eastern Oregon University.
Wilkins will teach a workshop titled, “A Literary Publishing Primer.”
