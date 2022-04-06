Sense of Place is returning to a live, in-person lecture for the Season 12 finale, “Forests, Wildfire and Timber Wars.”
The panel discussion begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13 at Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., Hood River. This event will be live streamed so viewers may watch virtually if they prefer.
“One of the most diverse forest landscapes in the Pacific Northwest is encompassed within the Columbia River Gorge,” said a Sense of Place press release. “Temperate rainforests in the west transition to arid pine-oak woodlands in the east.
“These varied forests are all part of a complex ecosystem with an increasingly complex set of challenges. From spotted owls and timber wars to an unprecedented risk of wildfire, forests have played an undeniable and often contentious role throughout the west. Here in the Gorge, the sale of large swaths of private timberland, increased outdoor recreation, changing local economies, and fire have the potential to forever alter the local landscape and with it, the entire Gorge community,” continued the release.
“So how did we get here and what might the future hold for our Gorge forests? Join in this Sense of Place conversation featuring Jay McLaughlin, Susan Jane Brown, Les Perkins and Erin Black, moderated by Sense of Place host/curator Sarah Fox.”
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; there is a $10 suggested donation.
For more information, visit mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace or email sop@mtadamsinstitute.org.
