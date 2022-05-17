After a two-year hiatus, the Friends of the Hood River County Library will host a book sale downstairs in the Gaulke Meeting Room Thursday through Saturday, May 19-21.
A preview sale for members only will be held Thursday, May 19 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Memberships can be purchased at the door for a minimum of $10.
The public sale begins Friday, May 20 from noon to 6 p.m. A bag sale will be held Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paper bags are provided, or bring your own. Books will be sold at $2 per bag.
The Hood River County Library is located at 502 State St., Hood River.
Commented