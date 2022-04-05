Join wildlife biologist and educator Bill Weiler and Friends of the Columbia Gorge Conservation Organizer Denise López for a live webinar Thursday, April 14 from 6-7:30 p.m. discussing climate impacts on the Gorge and exploring ways community members can take action today.
Discussion will include updates on local community climate initiatives as well as an update on the Columbia River Gorge Commission’s efforts to develop a new Climate Action Plan.
This webinar is being organized collaboration with the Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network as part of its 2022 Earth Month event series. The presentations will be followed by a moderated Q&A session hosted by Friends Community Engagement Specialist Kassy Delgado.
This webinar will be hosted via Zoom. The webinar will be recorded and uploaded to Friends’ YouTube page within a few days of the recording.
The speaker presentations and panel discussion will be followed by a moderated Q&A session. Register at gorgefriends.org/news-events/events/2022-04-14/climate-change-in-the-gorge.html.
This webinar is a free-event and open to the public. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
Earth Month events planned
The Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network is joining with others to celebrate our Earth and the Columbia River Gorge, not just for a day — or even a week — but for the entire month of April.
The Columbia Gorge 2022 Earth Month will include special events, podcasts, ideas for supporting conservation and preservation, and daily suggestions for living a cleaner, greener lifestyle. See the full list of events at cgcan.org/calendar/2022-04.
