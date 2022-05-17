The community has just under one month to take the Columbia Area Transit (Hood River County Transportation District) Transit Master Plan (TMP) survey.
The TMP is a key guiding document that outlines the delivery of community and regional transit services, and asks Hood River County and regional residents for input to help shape its future delivery of transportation services, according to a CAT press release.
“Hood River County is experiencing a growing population, an increasing draw for recreation and tourism, and expanding local and regional employment opportunities,” said the press release. “Hearing from the community about how transit can address these changing conditions and include supportive transportation options (e.g., bike share, vanpools, ridesharing) is a critical part of the CAT Transit Master Plan’s development.”
CAT invites local and regional residents to take a brief online survey, available in English and Spanish, at engagecatbus.org.
Visit engagecatbus.org for full details, timelines, public event schedules, informational materials, and to take the survey.
Commented