By Trisha Walker Columbia Gorge News HOOD RIVER — Deevonna Frasier is honoring her late grandson, Ezra Blue Duckwall, with a special fundraiser on Aug. 18 at the Mosier Twin Tunnels. Ezra Blue’s Flight for Cancer includes a kids fun run as well as a three-, six- or nine-mile run (or walk) to honor and remember Ezra, who would have turned 6 on Aug. 19. Ezra Blue died of brain cancer last November, and Frasier has organized the event to raise funds for pediatric brain cancer research at Seattle Children’s Hospital. “The main run is six miles long, as that is how old Ezra would have been on his next birthday,” she explained. “We’d like to lengthen it by one mile every year to honor this brave little guy’s journey.” Registration and more information can be found on the Facebook page, facebook.com/events/6132184126895123/ ?active_tab=discussion (or scan the QR code, this page). Registration includes a t-shirt. Cost is $80, plus a $5.80 signup fee, but anyone may participate, regardless of their ability to pay. Ezra Blue was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma (a malignant tumor of the cerebellum, the part of the brain that controls balance and coordinated movements) when he was 3. A tumor the size of an egg was partially removed, but not all of it could be retrieved, as it had spread to his spinal cords. He was described in a Columbia Gorge News article in 2021 as someone who “holds the sun in his heart and shares it with others through his smile.” He also loved singing, dancing, giving kisses to loved ones and insisted on holding his mother’s hand until he fell asleep.