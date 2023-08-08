Snowy owlet

Four rare snowy owlets hatched this month at the Oregon Zoo to parents Rocky and Banff.

 Ronda Naseth photo, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — After an exciting week of pips and hoots, four snowy owlets have hatched in their nest in the Oregon Zoo’s Great Northwest area. Parents Rocky and Banff arrived at the zoo earlier this year, and the fluffy new additions came as a happy surprise to their care team.

“We hoped Rocky and Banff would have owlets someday, but we thought it would be another year or two at least,” said Ronda Naseth, a keeper in the zoo’s North America area. “When Rocky laid four eggs earlier this summer we were thrilled.”