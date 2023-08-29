The Dufur High Rangers have one of the most impressive streaks of qualifying for the OSAA Class 1A 8-man football state playoffs at 13 consecutive years.

Dufur, which returns 12 of 16 players from last year’s team, is guided by longtime (38 years) Coach Jack Henderson. The Rangers started practice Aug. 14 with 22 players and played in an Aug. 25 jamboree at St. Paul High School. They’ll kick off their nine-game Special District 3 schedule Thursday at home in a 7:30 p.m. non-league contest against the Crosspoint Christian High Warriors (3-5 last year) of Klamath Falls. (See story inset.)