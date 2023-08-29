Eighteen teams are participating in the nine-game Eight-Man Classic at Dufur High School thi…
The Dufur High Rangers have one of the most impressive streaks of qualifying for the OSAA Class 1A 8-man football state playoffs at 13 consecutive years.
Dufur, which returns 12 of 16 players from last year’s team, is guided by longtime (38 years) Coach Jack Henderson. The Rangers started practice Aug. 14 with 22 players and played in an Aug. 25 jamboree at St. Paul High School. They’ll kick off their nine-game Special District 3 schedule Thursday at home in a 7:30 p.m. non-league contest against the Crosspoint Christian High Warriors (3-5 last year) of Klamath Falls. (See story inset.)
“We’re off to a good start and there’s no more two-a-day practices,” Henderson said. “Because of the heat wave that we had recently and smoky air quality, we had to practice indoors. We survived and the kids were able to make it through that unfortunate situation.
“Sometimes it’s good to throw weird stuff at kids because it’s a learning lesson. Being involved in sports teaches them that bad things can happen in games, and it’s good see how they respond to any type of unusual circumstances.”
Last year, Dufur enjoyed late-season success by winning four of its last five games, including three straight to qualify for the playoffs. The Rangers lost in the first round, 66-6, to Special District 2 East champion Adrian.
“We had 18 players last year and then we had lots of injuries and by the end of the season we only had 12 players,” Henderson said. “We have a large freshman class (six) both in terms of numbers and size of the kids. This is the best freshman class that we’ve had in a long, long time.”
The ninth-grade class includes Jamison Parke, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive tackle/offensive guard, and Preston Loomis, a 6-2, 225-pound center/defensive tackle. The Rangers also have four sophomores and five juniors.
The Rangers concluded the 2022 season 4-2 in the Special District 2 West Division (4-5 overall) and finished ranked No. 10 out of 26 teams. Dufur finished in fourth place in the seven-team SD2 West last year. The 8-man football classification was reduced this year and now includes 21 teams.
“There’s fewer teams now in 8-man, because more teams dropped down to the 6-man classification and it makes it tough in our division now,” Henderson said.
The Special District 3 is a new look league with three teams added that were not in SD2 last year with Dufur. Those squads include the St. Paul High Buckaroos, the Perrydale High Pirates, and the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals. The other teams are the Pilot Rock High Rockets, the Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat High Cougars, the Sherman High Huskies and the Class 2A Enterprise High Outlaws.
“The goal is to get better every day and let all the other stuff (wins/losses) take care of itself,” Henderson said. “In order to reach the playoffs, the team has to get better every day, and everyone needs to elevate their game and improve.”
Dufur’s senior leadership will come from JJ Johnston, Olson Meanus, Samuel Radcliffe, Cody Phillips, Mason Morris, and Donald Brewster. Phillips, a 5-11, 195-pound fullback/linebacker, is projected to be the main ball carrier.
“Cody has been a great kid for us all four years; he has worked very hard in the offseason and he’s doing a great job in terms of his leadership ability,” Henderson said. “I expect Cody to have a phenomenal performance for the Rangers this year.”
Johnston, a 6-2, 160-pound quarterback/defensive back, and freshman Gavin Anderson, will be the Rangers’ two quarterbacks. Henderson said the starter will be determined during practice this week.
“Practice is going good and I’m excited to be back on the football field. I’m looking forward to starting the season in the 8-man Classic,” Johnston said. “It’s been fun in practice, and I’m excited about having the opportunity to maybe play the quarterback position for the first time in my Dufur High School career.
“We want to keep our state playoff streak going again this year. Our goal is to go all the way and win the championship. We have a bright future and if we all work hard, then I think we can do that."
Commented