Editor's note: Full quotes and additional comments page A4-5. Comments were sought from community leaders, politicians, and Facebook followers of Columbia Gorge News.
Time for action long overdue
Those who are surprised by the recent Supreme Court ruling haven’t been paying attention since the Reagan years. The efforts to take away a woman’s right to reproductive control of her own body has been under assault for a very long time.
As horrific as it is that we have gotten to this place, maybe this is what it will take to wake up the millennials and those who have ridden the coat tails of those of us who actually had to fight for our rights.
Marching makes you feel good but it doesn’t change a thing. The only thing that will effect change is electing more Democrats. So pick a Democrat in a tough race and support her/him. There are races all over the country, including Jamie McLeod Skinner’s race in Oregon’s 5th District and Senator Warnock’s race in Georgia.
Our only true way back to sanity in this country is to hold on to the House and increase our numbers in the Senate so we can ensure the democracy we have enjoyed for so long and can no longer take for granted.
Susan Lannak
Hood River
Angry and disillusioned
Our Supreme Court, as it stands, is illegitimate. The five to four decision to overthrow Roe v Wade is as right wing and as radical as any in history. It will stand with Dred Scott v Sanford as the worst decision of the high court. Of the five who voted to overturn, one, Gorsuch, pocketed a stolen seat. That is because hypocrite Mitch McConnell invoked a one-time Senate “rule” that he subsequently refused to follow, not allowing even a vote on Obama’s legitimate court nomination of Merrick Garland.
The three Trump appointees, like their patron, all lied at their confirmation hearings, now showing themselves to be contemptuous of the principal of stare decisis that they once purported clearly to support. After 50 years Roe was settled law, they said then. Now they ensure the opposite, shredding rights to bodily autonomy for millions of women and girls.
In a decision which says that from the very moment of fertilization, a woman has no rights to speak of, women’s voices are not represented, and their entitlement to self-determination is damaged. A state can force women to bring a pregnancy to term, even at the steepest personal and familial costs. As in Dred Scott, where the court held that our constitution was not meant to include citizenship for people of African descent, this current pronouncement relegates women to a lesser status, with fewer freedoms, and less control over their own bodies and their own health than what men enjoy.
Who is making these decisions about women’s bodies? Four of the five Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn are men. In the Senate that confirmed these justices, 91% of the yes votes came from men. All the states that are enthusiastically legislating forced pregnancy are Republican.
I feel so angry and disillusioned with our country right now. I think we must elect more democratic women. But I am not sure even that will help.
Jennifer Ouzounian
Hood River
Choice
I personally do not agree with abortion except for certain circumstances (rape, incest, health of the woman or embryo) but that is my choice.... I or anyone else has no right to say what anyone can or can’t do with their own body. That is a choice between her, her doctor and her god.
Karen Henry
The Dalles
Disgusted
I am disgusted that the GOP protects guns and fetuses more than living breathing women and children. They won’t stop until they have their own Gilead theocracy.
Debra Lutje
The Dalles
Americans support choice
The majority of Americans support choice.
It is a dark and terrifying future for women when our voices are not heard by the people who govern us. What’s next?
Adele Hammond
Hood River
Unapologetic
I am pro-choice and I am unapologetically pro-abortion. “I will not be controlled, I am sovereign in my body, I am sovereign in my soul.” I send big, broken-hearted love out to everyone who is crushed, terrified, humiliated, and furious about this decision.
I’m so sorry for my teenage sons and their friends, and while completely appalled at the SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, I am not surprised. Women and poor people, especially BIPOC women (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) have deeply suffered from a lack of abortion access and equitable health care throughout our country’s history. In our community, there is no local abortion provider, a shortage of providers regionally and barriers to choice, education and bodily autonomy.
All of us must act to resist and destroy these tactics to control women’s bodies. I urge everyone to do something now, and start by educating yourself about reproductive justice and the intersection with racial, gender, and economic justice. Men, let’s hear your outrage, see your donations, hear your stories of support and defense. Please don’t start your own projects and fundraisers; make donations directly to established organizations that are underfunded and support BIPOC women here in Oregon and in states that will lose abortion and reproductive healthcare. A few resources for donating and learning: www.plancpills.org, nwaafund.org, www.blackwomenradicals.com, abortionfunds.org/, www.iwrising.org.
Suzanne Wright-Baumhackl
Hood River
Children are precious
I think we all agree that children are precious and deserve to be loved, protected and supported. Sometimes women are not in a place in life to be able to provide protection and support to someone else. I am concerned for the health and safety of women all over the country who will now have to travel great distances or get an illegal procedure to end an unwanted pregnancy. And I am concerned for the safety and well-being of children who are born into an unhealthy situation. It is my hope that all of us support funding of social programs to provide the protection, support and even love that all children deserve.
As a result of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, it is our responsibility, led by the people who celebrate this decision, to make sure needy children in the future aren’t permanently neglected.
Becky Williams
White Salmon
Broken system
Our system is clearly broken. This is a call to arms not to fight within the system, but to change it, fight it.
Until all 50 states vote in officials who will side with abortion rights, we must stand with every woman who needs an abortion, working around the current barriers in their path. Fund clinics on the border of states where abortion is banned, and get the word out about mail order medical abortion kits. We can’t let them be alone while their health care rights are stripped and their behavior criminalized.
Tracy Bech
Hood River
Furthering divisiveness
Although the impact to us may not be immediate, being a resident of a predominantly democratic state, the impact of this Supreme Court in furthering the divisiveness happening between states should be a huge concern — beyond just this decision.
I also feel that our politicians missed a huge responsibility to codify Roe v Wade into law over the last few decades. Lastly, it is clear that the Supreme Court needs to be expanded in size to better represent the rights of all citizens under the U.S. Constitution. Allowing only one appointment per presidency would also protect the court from being undermined by politics.
While I’m appalled that this decision was made and I’m deeply concerned about upcoming additional SCOTUS decisions — I’m hopeful that this will be a rallying cry and a "come together" moment for real and lasting change in the U.S. I think this will pull a lot of people off the sidelines to participate in making this the country they want to live in.
Patricia Lenz
Hood River
Rights
This decision grants rights to a fetus that no other human has: The right to use someone else’s body without their permission.
Jenny Bickford Ouzounian
Hood River
Incensed
While I am incensed about this recent Supreme Court decision, I am also scared about what it means for our country as a whole. How do we find our way back to being a functioning democracy, rather than living with minority rule? I’m terrified.
Our elected leaders need to step up and immediately 1) End the filibuster; 2) Grant statehood to DC and Puerto Rico; 3) Add four more justices to the Supreme Court. They need to utilize any levers of power available and get this done. Then maybe we can start the work of rebuilding our democracy.
Locally, we need to protect school boards and city councils. We need to elect responsible candidates to the state House and Senate. Our democracy is being attacked at every level and we can’t just sit back and hope for the best.
Melissa Tokstad
Hood River
Deeply disturbing
This decision is deeply disturbing. Abortion is a healthcare issue, and thus a human right regardless of one’s politics or religious beliefs. I’m glad to live in a state that will likely continue to offer safe and accessible abortions. But I’m embarrassed for our country. I work with health and wellness companies, and am advising each of them to extend their healthcare and reproductive rights coverage to support employees who will need to travel or relocate to other states where abortions are available. I will also no longer support states, companies or politicians who have taken these basic human rights away from women and pregnant people.
Melanie Strong
Hood River
Difficult days
The last few days have been very difficult ones. I am sad, enraged, and very scared for folks who live in states where abortion has already been banned or will be shortly. I find very little satisfaction in knowing and predicting that this day would come from the moment Trump was nominated.
Without getting into my own personal story, the right that Roe provides to people with uteruses in this country is very personal to me. I wish that more folks knew the statistics around who actually has abortions and that more people would talk about theirs, so it isn’t so stigmatized. Did you know that the majority of people who have abortions are already parents? This tells me that access to abortion does so much more than just save humans with uteruses, it saves the children that are already a part of that family, it saves fathers, it preserves and gives people the lives they want. Beyond the personal stories, this is as simple as protecting bodily autonomy for all United States citizens. If the right to bodily autonomy goes away, it is threatened for everyone. It will be a cascading effect of revocation of rights. So this is not about babies, it is about human rights.
Annie Portlock
Hood River
Women's choice
I wonder how the vote would have turned out if only women had voted? Women are the only people who can get pregnant so why shouldn’t they be the only ones to vote?
Elizabeth Anderson
Parkdale
Commented
