On May 20-21, Race Cascadia showcased Post Canyon’s mountain biking with its signature enduro series, Cascadia Dirt Cup. A total of 299 racers of all ages and ability levels came together to race the world-class trails.
“This was our sixth time hosting a race event at Post Canyon. It’s always been a fan favorite of our racers and our staff. The trails are incredibly well maintained, and the community is fantastic,” Program Director Cam Sloan said.
Racers self-seeded themselves into different categories based on their skill level, bike type and age bracket. The categories ranged from Pro, Expert and Junior Expert, showcasing the highest level of skill and competition, to Sport, Junior Sport and Beginner. The MORE! category provided a space for people who were nonbinary, gender-fluid and other gender identities.
“We think that bike racing is best done with friends, but to accomplish that we need categories that adequately reflect the incredible diversity of cyclists in the community,” Sloan said. “The cycling industry has long misrepresented our sport and the demographics of people who participate in it, and the MORE! category is a small but obvious step for us to take to help reverse this.”
The Pro, Expert, Hardtail and Sport division racers biked a total 18.4 miles through Dirt Surfer, Blade Runner and Mitchells Ridge with 3,326 feet of elevation climb and descent. The challenging trails featured steep drops, tight corners and flowy jumps.
The beginner division, meant to serve as a bridge to those interested in competing but at a more accessible level, totaled 7.7 miles of biking with 1,330 feet in climb and descent through Dirt Surfer.
Race Cascadia awarded podiums and medals up to the top five finishers in all categories, with the Pro category receiving $500, $250 and $100 for the top three male and female riders.
The race brought together locals who regularly bike at Post Canyon, including Hood River Resident Clay Luedloff, who entered in the expert division.
“I’ve never done a mountain bike race before, so it was a good experience. I decided to enter because it’s a fun event I could do with my friends,” said Luedloff. “I felt great after the race, felt accomplished and had a blast.”
Recognizing that world-class trails do not materialize overnight, Sloan emphasized that Race Cascadia is committed to stewardship of the trails they compete on. At the end of each race, the organization donates $8,000 to the trail organization affiliated with the venue. At Post Canyon, Hood River Area Trail Stewards (HRATS) is the benefactor.
“HRATS also not only helped get the trails brushed in lead up to the race, but also are responsible for helping us gather the majority of the 50 volunteers that we have to secure each day of racing to make the race run,” Sloan said, noting that the race would not have been possible without them.
Kim Hardin, co-owner of Kickstand Coffee & Kitchen and first place finisher of Pro Women’s category, also feels passionately about stewardship to the trails.
For the month of May the restaurant donated $2.50 of an Iron Horse Draft Pint to HRATS, as part of their revolving monthly fundraiser for local causes.
“We want to be more than a restaurant, we want to create community and give back to the community,” she said.
For Hardin, the Cascadia Dirt Cup was the first race she’s participated in since 2020 but will be far from the last.
“To see other people pushing their limits makes you push yourself,” Hardin said. “When enough people around each other are passionate about a sport it’s fun — the spirit is infectious.”
The current shop sponsor evo Hood River provided mechanical support and nutritional substance at the top of Mitchel Ridge, the last leg of the race.
“It’s always a treat having the Cascadia Dirt Cup come to Post Canyon. We get to experience our local trail system in a whole new way,” said Isabelle Zaik, evo’s community outreach coordinator and mountain biker. “Seeing riders from all over come to Post Canyon and try new lines on trails that we ride frequently is really cool.”
Adding to the community values, local Hood River shop Dirty Fingers Bicycle Repair also gave a guided tour of the course the Thursday before the race.
“We provided a free shuttle to 30 races to the top of the course for a pre-enduro course preview,” Dirty Fingers owner Mitchell Buck said. “We’ve done that for about 10 years, it’s a nice thing to do for folks and brings everyone together.”
Commented