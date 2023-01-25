The White Salmon Library gallery is exhibiting The Earth Portrait Project, “All Hands On Earth,” until Jan. 31.
White Salmon artist Cyndi Strid made an earth globe and then asked students and adults of all ages to hold the earth and state what they love about it.
The participants, 60 in all, were then invited to describe what activities they do currently or intend to do for the future — to care for the Earth. Each provided 60 actions for caring for the earth.
Strid is an art teacher who works with youth in the area (Cyndistrid.com). The project evolved in response to the voices of young people who are expressing concern for the planet.
She explains that youth are saying, “You are expecting us to fix this … but we don’t know what to do.” Strid’s hope is that the exhibit helps the community learn about the actions of friends and neighbors who are consciously making an effort to think about the earth in their behavior.
The Earth Portrait Project will move to the Stevenson library in February.
