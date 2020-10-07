1920 — 100 years ago
While early in the week, there was every indication that there would be a dearth of pickers and packers, an influx of the former has relieved the situation. However, the shortage of packers is one of the big problems which the growers are now called upon to face. In the Barrett and Belmont districts next week, school will be closed daily at 1 p.m. to give students an opportunity to help in the orchards and thus prevent as far as possible any further loses. — Hood River News
Seventy Wasco county babies were examined yesterday at the eugenic test at the Red Cross rooms. On account of the failure of the physicians scheduled to make the tests to appear, the examinations were made by Dr. Elizabeth Lyda and Mrs. Thompson Coberth, who was formerly a professional nurse. — The Dalles Chronicle
Wasco County Day will be celebrated at the Sherman County Fair at Moro Thursday, Oct. 14. A program of especial merit has been arranged for the occasion. — The Dalles Chronicle
1940 — 80 years ago
With Wednesday, Oct. 16 already scheduled as the day for registration of all men between the ages of 21 and 35, both years inclusive, for army service, County Clerk W.L. Vannet announced Tuesday that he is requesting all members of election boards in this county to serve on the date mentioned, free of charge, in the day-long program, which provides that all men of the ages specified, irrespective of their status, shall registered under the draft act. The draft registration will be held at all the usual voting precincts, 14 in all, and it is stated to be highly important that the information required be given without any reservation. — Hood River News
Wasco, Baker, Clatsop, Crook and Umatilla counties reversed their 1920-1930 population decline and showed an increase of inhabitants for the 1930-40 census period, according to an analysis of the 1940 official U.S. census figures made by Oregon Business & Tax Research, Inc., of Portland. Wasco County’s official population was 13,178 against 12,646 for 1930 and 13,648 for 1920, or a net loss of 470 during the past 20 years. Sherman County’s 1920-30 population declined 22.2 percent and another 21.8 percent in the 1930-40 period, it was revealed. — The Dalles Chronicle
1960 — 60 years ago
Employment at John Day Dam, now totaling more than 800 jobs, is expected to change only slightly during the next 30 days, the local office of Oregon Employment Services reports. Dalles Dam employment was given as 208, with 175 in government jobs. — The Dalles Chronicle
Hood River City Council got through the regular portion of their Monday meeting in less than an hour last Monday, with only the matter of the proposed new sign ordinance to raise for major discussion. Even that brought quick agreement from all hands that “we ought to get a meeting between the planning commission and the merchants soon” to iron out the final details for council action. The ordinance proposes to limit commercial signs to a maximum two-foot projection beyond property lines in town, advocated for by a committee of local merchants. — Hood River News
1970 — 50 years ago
Dickey Farms operator to be honored as Conservation Farmer of the Year at Banquet — “Asparagus and tomatoes were my first crops,” said Dickey. “The first crop was lost in the spring flood of 1921 right here just east of Bingen. The flooding of the river was a problem until 1948 when we built a dike that has held the water back ever since.” These were the comments made by John Dickey of Dickey Farms Incorporated selected by the Underwood Soil and Water Conservation District as the Conservation Farmer of the Year for 1970. John earned recognition for his conservation efforts during 50 years of farming at Bingen, where he has raised vegetable crops that are sent to the Portland and Seattle fresh food markets. — White Salmon Enterprise
1980 — 40 years ago
Preliminary census count figures reflect moderate growth in Hood River County between 1970 and 1980, somewhat higher than estimates had stated before an actual count was taken. Figures issued by the Census Bureau list the Hood River County population at 15,810. That’s just about 700 higher than the unofficial state estimate last year. The City of Cascade Locks posted the highest proportional growth of any part of the county, growing to 829 in 1980 compared to 574 in 1970. Hood River’s count was 4,335, compared with a 1978 estimate of 4,880. The count indicated there were 7,116 housing units in the county, compared with 6,545 10 years earlier. — Hood River News
The Dalles City Council Monday night declined 5-0 to request a community impact study of the proposed new shopping center on W. Sixth Street. Councilman Henry Tiano, who offered the motion to deny, prefaced his motion with his feeling that the matter should clear the planning commission before coming to the council. — The Dalles Chronicle
MOSIER — Plans to build the Trainable Mentally Retarded facility at Chenowith Primary School are being completed and the start of construction before bad weather arrives is anticipated. — The Dalles Chronicle
The recycling center at Bethel Congregational Church in White Salmon recently received certification from the Washington Department of Ecology. Alice Adams, DOE recycling hotline supervisor, said 33 centers were recertified last month and four, including Bethel, were newly certified. “Certification by the DOE is recognition of particular recycling centers that have extended their services to be convenient for the public to get (into) the recycling habit,” Adams said. To qualify for certification a center must have been in operation for at least six months, accept at least four different types of recyclables, be open six days a week, have easy access to the public, be identified with a sign and have a clean premise. — (1979) White Salmon Enterprise
1990 — 30 years ago
Direction over about 40 percent of the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area — the special management areas — has been given in draft form through last week’s release of the Draft Management Plan for the Columbia River Gorge. The 216-page document, issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, describes in detail that department’s plans for managing some of the more sensitive resources located within the scenic area. — White Salmon Enterprise
2000 — 20 years ago
Saturday night’s flooding of the White River destroyed a large section of Highway 35, about 30 miles south of Hood River. Oregon Department of Transportation and Forest Service officials believe the flood was caused by a combination of events. They said three to four inches of rainwater fell that day in just a few hours. That warm deluge was the first real rain after a dry summer and could not penetrate the hard soil. In addition, it melted portions of two glaciers higher in the mountains. — Hood River News
Two important personnel changes have taken place at the Bingen-White Salmon Police Department in recent days. Bruce Brending, who has served as a patrol officer in White Salmon since 1989, was promoted to sergeant in September. “It’s going to be a really big help,” said Police Chief Ned Kindler. “We’re getting an eight-person department, and to have another person there, so when I’m going there is no doubt who is second in command will really help. Brending will help with administrative duties and paperwork as well. I’m really excited about it.” Brending said he was looking forward to the new responsibilities. “I’m very pleased,” Brending said. “It’s an excellent opportunity for me to grow professionally and personally and to better serve my community. My ultimate goal is to be the best at that I can be, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.” — White Salmon Enterprise
Nearly $2 million in long-awaited economic development funds for the Columbia River National Scenic Area was expected to become law as early as today, following Congressional passage Thursday of an Interior Appropriations bill. — The Dalles Chronicle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.