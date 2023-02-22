The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum located at 990 SW Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson welcomes the community to their 30th Annual Silent Auction & Dinner with the theme “A Black and White Gala.” This yearly fundraiser is essential to supporting the continued preservation of local history, raising more than $13,000 in 2022, said a press release.
In anticipation of CGICM’s 30th Auction Anniversary, museum officials ask the community to mark their calendars for Saturday, March 11 from 4-8 p.m. and prepare for an evening of elegance and festivities. The gala will include a banquet dinner from Skamania Lodge, cocktails (cash only bar), games, live music featuring the Hood River String Quartet, and silent auction.
Prizes will be awarded for classiest dressed, best matching black/white couple, as well as best black and white costume of the night, so get your top hats, ties, dresses, and accessories ready for a night on the town.
Join in on the fun with a 50/50 raffle, and trivia with lots of prizes to take home.
Call the Interpretive Center at 509-427-8211 to reserve your tickets: $50 a ticket and $400 to sponsor a table, which includes 8 dinner tickets for family, friends, and co-workers.
John Steinbeck once wrote, “How will we know it’s us without our past?”in Grapes of Wrath.
With those wise words please join CGICM for the 30th Anniversary Silent Auction and Dinner and help to mold Skamania County’s future by securing its unique and diverse past. Pass the word and invite ones to join you in a night filled with candles, laughter, beautiful music, and history. The gift of dinner tickets is a great way to say thank you to all the people that cross your path each day. If you are unable to attend, why not donate to support the Interpretive Center’s biggest fundraiser of the year, every dollar makes a difference, and is tax deductible.
“CGICM is also pleased to accept donations towards the auction. Gift baskets, tickets, gift cards … all is very valued and appreciated. Don’t miss out on the 30th Anniversary Silent Auction & Dinner,” said a press release.
Commented