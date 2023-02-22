The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum located at 990 SW Rock Creek Drive in Stevenson welcomes the community to their 30th Annual Silent Auction & Dinner with the theme “A Black and White Gala.” This yearly fundraiser is essential to supporting the continued preservation of local history, raising more than $13,000 in 2022, said a press release.

In anticipation of CGICM’s 30th Auction Anniversary, museum officials ask the community to mark their calendars for Saturday, March 11 from 4-8 p.m. and prepare for an evening of elegance and festivities. The gala will include a banquet dinner from Skamania Lodge, cocktails (cash only bar), games, live music featuring the Hood River String Quartet, and silent auction.