WHITE SALMON — Author Lee Musgrave has worked for more than 40 years as an artist and art professor and curator. His art has been featured in both solo and group exhibitions internationally for decades, and he uses that knowledge in his debut novel, “Brushed Off,” released March 10, 2021, by Black Rose Writing.
The second book in the three-part series, “Off Kilter,” is scheduled for release June 15, with the third, “The Beautiful One” slated for October. He has also released a series of short prequels.
“I’ve been writing most of my adult life,” said Musgrave, who moved to White Salmon in November 1995. “In the late 1980s, I wrote the first short version, but didn’t complete the book until 2019,” he said.
“Brushed Off” takes place in Los Angeles, where a young newlywed doesn’t realize she knows why the city’s hottest artists are being murdered. The book is a noir murder mystery and romance.
“Most books do not just define or thrive within one genre but embrace several — and that’s a good thing for readers and literature in general,” he said.
Musgrave creates his characters and plot points using a stream of conscious approach. “Or another way to say that is, ‘I listen to the voices in my head,’” he joked.
“I am a very organic writer — I do not preplan,” he said. “I listen to music (blues, jazz, old rock, classical); in the morning, I read out loud what I wrote the day before.”
“Brushed Off” has earned a Silver Award from Literary Titan, a group of professional editors, writers, and professors; “Off Kilter” has received a five-star review. The editors of The Big Thrill Newsletter have selected the book to be featured in its new releases section to coincide with its release.
He hasn’t been able to participate in many author events, thanks to the COVID pandemic and its aftermath, as most in-person events have yet to return. He did attend the Los Angeles Book Festival last year, but he will be attending the NW Garage Sale book event in Ridgefield, Wash., on April 15.
His advice to aspiring authors: “Know thyself and be true to thyself, otherwise you will make yourself sick,” he said.
“Brushed Off” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Black Rose Writing, though Musgrave said most local bookstores are able to order it on request. It is also available in eBook form on Amazon Kindle; his short stories are available on Amazon Kindle Vella.
