Local author Lee Musgrave’s second book will be released in June. 

WHITE SALMON — Author Lee Musgrave has worked for more than 40 years as an artist and art professor and curator. His art has been featured in both solo and group exhibitions internationally for decades, and he uses that knowledge in his debut novel, “Brushed Off,” released March 10, 2021, by Black Rose Writing.

The second book in the three-part series, “Off Kilter,” is scheduled for release June 15, with the third, “The Beautiful One” slated for October. He has also released a series of short prequels.

