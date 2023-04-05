World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Historian Linda Tamura presents at Japanese American Museum of Oregon on March 4 on her work uncovering hidden histories of Japanese Americans in Hood River. JAMO is now hosting “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese American Soldiers During World War II,” which made its debut in Hood River last summer.
Photo courtesy S. Flynn Phillips / Japanese American Museum of Oregon
Japanese American Museum of Oregon is hosting “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese American Soldiers During World War II,” which made its debut in Hood River last summer. A special open house was held March 4.
Photo courtesy S. Flynn Phillips / Japanese American Museum of Oregon
The History Museum of Hood River County hosted a special reception for descendants of Nisei soldiers in December 2022. Visitors were invited to see the current exhibit, “A Long Road to Travel,” as well as learn about the patriotism and courage of local Nisei soldiers.
Sections of a panel from “A Long Road to Travel” — one focused on allies at home, and another on the many letters American Legion Post 22 received after removing the names of 16 Nisei soldiers from the Hood River honor roll at the county courthouse in 1944.
HOOD RIVER — When the American Legion Post 22 removed the names of Japanese American soldiers from the Hood River honor roll in 1944, they received letters in protest from around the country. These letters were put into storage for decades until being donated to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in November 2022.
Selections from this one-of-a-kind, historic collection are on view for the first time as part of the exhibition “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese American Soldiers During World War II,” at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO) through May 7.
The exhibit debuted at The History Museum of Hood River County in August 2022 and ran through December; it opened at JAMO in February.
‘Moving forward’
On March 4, Historian Linda Tamura made a presentation at JAMO titled, “Moving Forward from Community Secrets,” on her work uncovering hidden histories of Japanese Americans in Hood River and how that brought her to this unusual box of letters. Post Commander Carl Casey and Vice Commander Dennis Leonard of the American Legion Post 22 joined the conversation.
In an incident that received a lot of attention at the time, Legion Post 22 removed the names of 16 Nisei soldiers from the Hood River honor roll at the county courthouse on Nov. 29, 1944. When the story hit the national news, the Legion received hundreds of letters from around the country, mostly protesting the erasure of the names, but some in support of their removal.
The Legion held onto these letters for almost 80 years until 2022, when they organized a special Veterans Day ceremony at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River, to honor the Nisei soldiers and officially apologize for their part in the 1944 incident.
This apology was years in the making, Casey said in a November 2022 Columbia Gorge News article. “This is not the first attempt to bring about some amends to our Japanese Americans and their families — past commanders Roy Elliott, Bob Huskey and Vice Commander Dennis Leonard have, for the last several years, played important roles to make amends to Nisei veterans, and to all our veterans,” he said.
During the Veterans Day ceremony, the Legion donated the collection of letters to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon. Tamura’s decades-long research into the history of Japanese Americans in Hood River contributed to the uncovering of these letters and facilitated this healing event.
“I am so proud to be here — I wish my dad and my uncle, and other Nisei veterans we’ve lost could be here as well,” Tamara said. “But I know I stand taller and feel prouder, I feel assured of my place in this country because of their service. I sense that they and other Issei — first generation — are looking down at us today smiling, and some of them are saluting too.”
In “A Long Road to Travel” — curated by Anna Goodwin, executive director, The History Museum of Hood River County, Mark Takiguchi, interim deputy director, JAMO, and Lucy Capehart director of collections and exhibitions, JAMO, in 2022 — a selection of the letters have been added. The exhibit tells the story of the Nisei soldiers of World War II, who played a pivotal role in both Europe and the Pacific at the same time many of their families were incarcerated in the U.S. Many faced prejudice and racism when they returned from the war, and exhibition visitors are asked to consider what it would have been like for these veterans to be made to feel like the enemy at home.
“Resurrecting the past can be like ‘opening a can of worms,’” acknowledges one panel. “We may be vulnerable and we might feel hurt, but it is a beginning. As one Nisei confided: ‘Now that … everything is out in the open, all of us feel less uncomfortable talking about it.’
“And ever so gradually, Hood River is breaking its silence. By publicly recognizing mistakes of the past and by honoring those who withstood racism and served our country, the community is taking steps toward healing.”
Trisha Walker, Columbia Gorge News, contributed to this report.
