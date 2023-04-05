World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

“A Long Road to Travel” opened at The History Museum of Hood River County last August, and is now located at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in Portland through May 7.

 Trisha Walker file photo

HOOD RIVER — When the American Legion Post 22 removed the names of Japanese American soldiers from the Hood River honor roll in 1944, they received letters in protest from around the country. These letters were put into storage for decades until being donated to the Japanese American Museum of Oregon in November 2022.

Selections from this one-of-a-kind, historic collection are on view for the first time as part of the exhibition “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese American Soldiers During World War II,” at the Japanese American Museum of Oregon (JAMO) through May 7.

World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

Historian Linda Tamura presents at Japanese American Museum of Oregon on March 4 on her work uncovering hidden histories of Japanese Americans in Hood River. JAMO is now hosting “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese American Soldiers During World War II,” which made its debut in Hood River last summer.
World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

Japanese American Museum of Oregon is hosting “A Long Road to Travel: The Service of Japanese American Soldiers During World War II,” which made its debut in Hood River last summer. A special open house was held March 4.
World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

The History Museum of Hood River County hosted a special reception for descendants of Nisei soldiers in December 2022. Visitors were invited to see the current exhibit, “A Long Road to Travel,” as well as learn about the patriotism and courage of local Nisei soldiers.
World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

Sections of a panel from “A Long Road to Travel” — one focused on allies at home, and another on the many letters American Legion Post 22 received after removing the names of 16 Nisei soldiers from the Hood River honor roll at the county courthouse in 1944.
World War II letter collection available for viewing for the first time

Sections of a panel from “A Long Road to Travel” — one focused on allies at home, and another on the many letters American Legion Post 22 received after removing the names of 16 Nisei soldiers from the Hood River honor roll at the county courthouse in 1944.