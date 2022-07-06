White Salmon Library celebrates Diane Gadway

The White Salmon Valley Community Library’s gallery is open for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a show highlighting the life and art of local artist Diane Gadway, who passed away in 2018.
The show, titled "Diane Gadway: An illustrated life," is a collection of a variety of Diane’s work from throughout her life, not following a specific theme, but just putting her talent and passion on display to the fullest extent possible.
Diane’s husband, Roger Gadway, said she found art everywhere she went. What was trash to someone else was the perfect tool for Diane.
“Styrofoam meat trays became birds; empty dog food bags bound children’s books; horsehair became rope; a free yardstick from a lumber store became a picture frame,” Roger said. “Everything she made was a small exercise in reusing cast aside objects.”
Roger said the arts were a huge part of Diane’s life, and she was always finding something to create.
“She worked all the time on one project or another,” he said. “She carved our woodwork in our house. She was always working on something.”
Diane also had a passion for music, Roger said. The two of them were in a band called "Gadzooks," and they often played together. She played a variety of different instruments, from drums and the washboard to ukulele, mandolin and guitar.
She also wrote three books during her life: One about Mexican horse training, a how-to book on braiding with horsehair and another on making horsehair rope.
Roger said it’s very fitting for Diane’s work to be displayed in the library again, as their first exhibit back following the pandemic, because of how often she participated in their shows previously.
“She was a real believer in public art,” he said. “Now, to show so much of her work … It’s fantastic.”
The library is located at 77 N.E. Wauna Ave. in White Salmon, and is open 10 a.m. through 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. "Diane Gadway: An illustrated life" opened on July 2 and will run until the end of the month.
