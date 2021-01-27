February, our shortest month, is here. We’ve lost the bright planets from our evening sky, but have a great month for viewing the night sky’s brightest star, Sirius.
Mars is still visible in the evening sky, and three spacecraft, launched last summer, arrive at the red planet this month.
Plus, winter constellations remain easily visible. Enjoy February skies when the clouds clear!
Groundhog Day comes on Feb. 2. That day is approximately a “cross-quarter” day, half-way between the winter solstice and the vernal equinox, when spring begins. Even if we don’t see the groundhog, warmer weather is on the way. We begin February with about 9 hours and 45 minutes of daylight, and that increases to more than 11 hours by the end of February, a gain of over an hour of daylight.
As mentioned, the bright planets of Jupiter and Saturn are no longer in the evening sky. They have passed behind the Sun from our vantage point, and now are low in the east at sunrise. They join Venus, the brightest planet, in our morning sky. If you have a good view to the east and southeast, very low near the horizon, use the bright beacon of Venus to locate the two giants of the solar system. On Feb. 6, Saturn will be located right above Venus. Jupiter will be in a similar position on Feb. 11. Later in the month, Jupiter and Saturn will be well to the right of Venus in the south-southeast.
Mars is still visible in the southwestern evening sky. Look for Mars just to the right of the first-quarter Moon on Feb. 18. The red planet is growing farther away, but is still brighter than the stars around it.
Mars will get three visitors in March, space probes launched last July. One, from the United Arab Emirates, will orbit Mars, studying the planet’s weather. A Chinese spacecraft will move into orbit around Mars, planning for a landing in May. And a U.S. spacecraft, Perseverance, will land on Mars on Feb 18.
Perseverance, similar to the Curiosity Rover that landed on the red planet in 2012, will continue the search for any signs of life on Mars. It should get a good amount of press coverage. You can check out information about the mission at mars.nasa.gov/mars2020.
February’s full Moon, sometimes called the snow Moon, will be on Feb. 27. New Moon comes on Feb. 17.
In addition to being close to Mars on Feb. 18, the Moon will be between the bright star clusters Hyades and Pleiades on Feb. 19.
With bright planets out of the evening sky, let’s turn our focus to the brightest star in the night sky, Sirius. If you look low in the southern evening sky during February, you can’t miss it. Sirius is the brightest star in the constellation Canis major, the big dog, and is sometimes referred to as the “dog star.”
Sirius is about 1.7 times the radius of our Sun, but about 25 times as luminous. It is a neighbor too — “only” about 8.6 light-years distant.
Sirius has long been an important star to human cultures. The Egyptians noticed that when Sirius could first be seen in the early morning in summer (called its heliacal rise) that it was the time when the Nile River flooded. They could use Sirius as a predictor of this annual event.
The Chinook tribe here in the northwest saw it as a salmon, swimming in a river — the Milky Way.
In summer, Sirius is in our daytime sky. Some thought Sirius was partly responsible for hot summer days, helping the Sun to heat the summer sky. Hence the term “dog days” of summer!
From our latitude, Sirius is low in the sky. It usually appears to twinkle, and sometimes seems to shimmer and change color a bit. That is caused by the shifting of our atmosphere. Stars appear to twinkle because the faint amount of light coming from faraway stars is bent, or refracted, as it moves through the shifting air mass. The light we see from stars low in our sky, near the horizon, pass through more of our atmosphere and thus has a greater chance of being bounced around. And since different wavelengths of light are refracted differently (as we see with a prism, or in a rainbow), we sometimes see a star seem to change colors. It is not your imagination, but simple physics!
Enjoy February’s night skies!
