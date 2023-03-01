Welcome to March, the month when spring begins, we set our clocks ahead, and this year have the treat of a close conjunction of two planets. Nights are shorter, but days should be warming as the seasons progress. March is truly a transitional month.
Hopefully some of you were able to see the “green comet,” also known as ZTF (discovered in 2022 by the Zwicky Transitory Facility at Mt. Palomar). I was able to see it several times, and was able to detect the green color in a telescope. I was lucky enough to get a couple of clear (and cold) nights. The Goldendale Observatory treated visitors to views several times, and I was able to share the view with a few friends here in Trout Lake. It was pretty faint, not very visible to the naked eye, and a fuzzy “star” in binoculars. Hopefully we’ll get another bright comet this year.
March starts off with a close conjunction between Jupiter and Venus, low in the west after sunset. The two planets will be separated in our sky by about ½ of a degree, which is about the width of the Moon as we see it in the sky. It should be a great view in binoculars or a telescope if skies are clear. Even though they appear close together in our skies, that is not the case by far. Venus will be about 127 million miles distant, while Jupiter will be more than 537 million miles away.
Our solar system is enormous when you think about it. Our Moon averages about 238,000 miles distant, and we all know how difficult it is to get there. Venus on March 1 will be some 500 times as far away, and Jupiter will be more than 2,000 times as far as the Moon. A long way!
Remember to set your clocks ahead (“spring ahead”) on March 12, when we shift to daylight savings time. Only two U.S. States do not make the change: Arizona and Hawaii. Some states, including Washington, have passed laws to change to permanent DST, but congress must act to make it happen.
Spring begins on March 20, the vernal equinox. On that day, day length and night length are roughly equal. The Sun will rise at about 7:09 a.m., and will set at about 7:18 p.m. Day length is slightly longer than day length thanks to our atmosphere. Light rays from the Sun are refracted, or bent, by our atmosphere, particularly near the horizon. That means we “see” the Sun slightly before it rises, and until slightly after it has set.
Other than Venus and Jupiter low in the west, the only other planet that is visible to the naked eye in March’s evening sky is Mars. The red planet is located high overhead, in the constellations Taurus and Gemini. It is growing fainter as it pulls away from us, but still has that distinctive red hue. The Moon can help you locate Mars on March 27, with the first-quarter Moon will be just to the right of Mars.
If you have binoculars, check out the night skies on a clear night. Hopefully it will be a bit warmer than in January! Find the “sword” in the belt of Orion, and train your binoculars on it. If you see a fuzzy area, you are looking at the Orion Nebula, an enormous cloud of mostly hydrogen gas, an area of star formation. Look to the right (west), and find a bright little cluster of stars, the Pleiades, or “Seven Sisters.” Between the Pleiades and Orion, find the bright orange supergiant star Aldebaran.
This huge star has a diameter 44 times that of our Sun. Just below Aldebaran, find a loose cluster of bright stars, called the Hyades, another cluster of young stars, like the Pleiades. A small telescope will work even better, but it is amazing what you can see with a simple pair of binoculars, and they are easy to use.
Give it a try and enjoy the skies of March.
