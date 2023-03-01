March 2023 sky
Contributed graphic
CGN Jim White What's in the Night Sky

Welcome to March, the month when spring begins, we set our clocks ahead, and this year have the treat of a close conjunction of two planets. Nights are shorter, but days should be warming as the seasons progress. March is truly a transitional month.

Hopefully some of you were able to see the “green comet,” also known as ZTF (discovered in 2022 by the Zwicky Transitory Facility at Mt. Palomar). I was able to see it several times, and was able to detect the green color in a telescope. I was lucky enough to get a couple of clear (and cold) nights. The Goldendale Observatory treated visitors to views several times, and I was able to share the view with a few friends here in Trout Lake. It was pretty faint, not very visible to the naked eye, and a fuzzy “star” in binoculars. Hopefully we’ll get another bright comet this year.