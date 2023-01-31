What's in the sky: February 2023
CGN Jim White What's in the Night Sky

Welcome to February, our shortest month of the year. With the progression of the seasons, we are starting to see longer days and shorter nights — in February, we’ll see a gain of some 79 minutes of daylight from the first to the 28th.

Many of you may have heard about a relatively bright comet that will be closest to Earth in early February, and will be faintly visible in the night sky. The comet was discovered last year by a telescope at Mt. Palomar, called the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF. News reports have called it the “Green Comet” as photographs do show a green hue to the comet. It may be faintly visible high overhead, between the north star, Polaris, and the bright star Capella. I managed to see it on Jan. 20, low in the north, barely visible with binoculars. It may be easier to see in early February, as it will be higher in the sky. However, the bright, almost full Moon may wash it out somewhat. If there are clear skies, scan the skies to the left of Polaris with binoculars.