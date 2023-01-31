Welcome to February, our shortest month of the year. With the progression of the seasons, we are starting to see longer days and shorter nights — in February, we’ll see a gain of some 79 minutes of daylight from the first to the 28th.
Many of you may have heard about a relatively bright comet that will be closest to Earth in early February, and will be faintly visible in the night sky. The comet was discovered last year by a telescope at Mt. Palomar, called the Zwicky Transient Facility, or ZTF. News reports have called it the “Green Comet” as photographs do show a green hue to the comet. It may be faintly visible high overhead, between the north star, Polaris, and the bright star Capella. I managed to see it on Jan. 20, low in the north, barely visible with binoculars. It may be easier to see in early February, as it will be higher in the sky. However, the bright, almost full Moon may wash it out somewhat. If there are clear skies, scan the skies to the left of Polaris with binoculars.
On Feb. 2, Groundhog Day comes, and with it the fun tradition of groundhog Punxsutawney (yes, I had to look up the spelling on that one) Phil emerging, to either see his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter, or not seeing the shadow, supposedly meaning an earlier spring. Other celebrations, such as Candlemas in Germany, herald the coming spring. Early February is also the midpoint between the winter solstice, our beginning of winter, and the vernal equinox, the start of our spring. It has historically been a time when people in the northern hemisphere begin to anticipate spring and warmer weather.
The bright outer planets are fading in February. Saturn is no longer in the evening sky, and both Jupiter and Mars are growing lower in the southwestern sky. Venus, however, shines bright during February evenings. Look for it low in the west after sunset. It will not be hard to miss, as it will be brighter than anything in the night sky except for the Moon.
Jupiter, the Moon, and Venus will make for a stunning sight on Feb. 22, when all three are nestled together in the southwestern sky after sunset. Jupiter will lie just to the right of the very thin crescent Moon, with bright Venus a short distance below those two, closer to the horizon. Venus and Jupiter are approaching each other during the month, as they appear to us. They will have a very close conjunction on March 1 — more about that next month!
February’s full Moon will occur early in the month, on the fifth. New Moon will be on Feb. 19. On the 26th of the month, the first-quarter Moon will be right between two bright star clusters. To the right of the Moon will be the familiar Pleiades cluster, also sometimes called the “Seven Sisters”. To the left of the Moon will be the cluster Hyades, including the bright star Aldebaran, one of the winter stars I mentioned last month. A pair of binoculars are a perfect instrument for checking out the clusters!
Those bright winter constellations still rule the night sky in February, but another sign of seasonal change is the appearance of the spring constellation Leo, now above the eastern horizon by 8 p.m. Look for the “head” of Leo, with the bright star Regulus (22nd brightest star in the sky) just below the head. It appears like a sickle, or a backwards question mark, with Regulus at the base. In the west, Pegasus the winged horse, Pisces the fish, and Cetus the whale are all sinking toward the horizon. Ursa major and the Big Dipper are to the right of Polaris in the northern sky, with the handle of the dipper pointing down toward the horizon. The ever-changing views of the night sky are something to marvel, at any time of the year. Check them out on those rare occurrences when February skies are clear!
