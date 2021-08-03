Welcome to August, our last full month of summer.
You may notice the advancement of the seasons as the day length shortens during August. By the end of the month, sunrise will be at almost 6:30 a.m., and sunset will come before 8 p.m., at about 7:45. The lengthening nights mean you can see the stars earlier in the evening, and hopefully the longer nights will lessen our daytime temperatures a bit!
The solar system’s two largest planets, Jupiter and Saturn, make their closest approach to us in August this year. Saturn will be in “opposition” on Aug. 2, with Jupiter following on Aug. 19. “Opposition” means the planet will be on the opposite side of the Earth from the Sun. At opposition, the planet will be up all night, will rise at about sunset, and will be at its highest point in our sky at about midnight.
To find Jupiter and Saturn in August, look low in the southeast after sunset (look a bit later early in the month). Jupiter will be the brightest object in that area of the sky. Saturn will be to the right and slightly higher in the sky than Jupiter. Saturn will not be as bright as Jupiter, but will be brighter than just about every star. Both will be well above the horizon by 9 p.m. The Moon can provide a guide as well. On Aug. 10, the thin crescent moon will lie just to the right of Jupiter. On the 20th, the almost-full Moon will lie right below Saturn, and on the 21st it will be below Jupiter.
Jupiter and Saturn will not be the brightest planet in our August sky, however. Our neighbor Venus will shine even brighter, visible after sunset low in the west. Venus will remain quite bright as the month progresses, and drop a bit lower in the sky during the month.
Our Moon begins August as a waning crescent visible in the morning, high in the southeast. New Moon comes on Aug. 8. As mentioned above, the Moon will be near Jupiter on the 10th. On the 15th, the first-quarter moon will be just to the right of the bright star Antares, low in the south. Antares is the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius, and is a red supergiant star. See if you can detect its reddish color. Full Moon follows on Aug. 22.
Aug. 11-13 mark the peak of the Perseids meteor shower, always a popular August stargazing event. The Moon will be only a thin crescent on those dates, so the night sky should be nice and dark for viewing. The best time to view the shower is in early morning hours, but you can see meteors earlier, after 10 p.m., as well.
August’s night skies come earlier and provide a great time to view the summer Milky Way. That beautiful night sky feature is simply the collective light from billions of stars in our galaxy. To best view it, find an area with nice dark skies. Allow yourself some time to let your eyes adapt to darkness, and look to the south. The Milky Way is brightest there — you are looking toward the center of the galaxy. The Milky Way will span the entire sky though, up through Cygnus the Swan, high overhead, and Cassiopeia and Perseus in the northeast. Look at the Milky Way with a telescope or binoculars, and you will see many more stars. You may notice that some areas seem quite dark, with areas of Milky Way on either side of them. Those are areas where interstellar dust blocks our view of the stars beyond them.
An outstanding location for viewing the night sky is the Goldendale Observatory State Park in Goldendale. You have opportunities to view planets, stars, star clusters and galaxies through the facility’s telescopes and learn about the heavens. The facility has been almost completely rebuilt, and is slowly reopening after the COVID closure. Check out the web page for details at www.goldendaleobservatory.com. Currently, you can visit on weekends, in the afternoon or evening. A reservation (online, see the Observatory web page) is required, as capacity is still being limited.
