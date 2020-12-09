Here we are already at December, the year’s last month. In addition to the winter solstice and the Geminid meteor shower, this December will feature a rare conjunction between the solar system’s two giants, Jupiter and Saturn. So, let’s hope for at least a few clear nights to enjoy the night sky!
The big event this December is the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, on Dec. 21. On that night, the two gas giant planets will be about 1/10 of a degree apart, close enough for both to be seen in a telescope’s eyepiece. As a comparison, the Moon is about ½ degree wide as we see it from Earth. At the start of December, Saturn will be about two degrees to the left of Jupiter. During the month, you will be able to see Saturn grow closer to Jupiter each night, and pass the Jovian giant after the 21st. Both planets will be very low in the southwest, only about 15 degrees above the horizon at sunset, and will set by about 6:45 p.m. on the 21st. So, if skies are clear, look for a location with a good view of the southwestern sky, and look soon after sunset, which occurs at about 4:30 p.m.
As we all know, skies are usually cloudy in December, not to mention the cold! And with COVID-19 closures, you can’t even visit the Goldendale Observatory. But you can listen to Observatory Manager Troy Carpenter give some excellent presentations on the internet. Go to the Observatory web page and click on “Live Events” for information about live-streamed talks conducted by Troy.
At the start of December, we were past the partially-eclipsed full Moon of Nov. 30. December’s full Moon will occur on the 30th. New Moon will be on Dec. 14. On the first of the month, the Moon was located between the horns of Taurus the bull. On the third, the Moon was just below the bright stars Castor and Pollux in the constellation Gemini. On Dec. 6, the Moon was just above the bright star Regulus in Leo in the early morning sky.
On Dec. 10, a very thin waning crescent Moon will lie just above the bright star Spica in the southeastern morning sky. Returning to the evening sky later in the month, the Moon will travel through the constellations Aquarius, Cetus, and Pisces in the southeastern sky. On Dec. 23, you’ll find the Moon just below the planet Mars. On Christmas night, the waxing gibbous Moon will be just to the right of the Pleiades star cluster, and the bright star Aldebaran.
Mars, the star of the sky in October, is now growing noticeably fainter as it moves away from Earth. By the end of December it will be about 83 million miles from Earth, over twice the distance from its October approach of about 39 million miles. It will still outshine nearby stars though, and its reddish color makes it distinctive. Look for Mars in the southwestern sky after dark, in the constellation Pisces.
Our binocular object for December is the Hyades open star cluster, in the constellation Taurus. The Hyades cluster consists of about 150 stars of similar age and origin. To find the Hyades, look in the eastern sky for the familiar constellation Orion, or the open star cluster Pleiades. Above Orion and below the Pleiades, find the bright star Aldebaran in Taurus. Aldebaran is bright and reddish in color.
You may notice a “v” shape made up by the stars around Aldebaran — those are the bright stars of the Hyades cluster.
Fix your binoculars on them for a very nice sight! Aldebaran is not a part of the cluster, it is much closer to us, and just happens to be on the same line of sight.
